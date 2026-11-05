📅 Veterans Hall of Fame monument unveiling Nov. 8 in Madisonville

📅 Veterans Hall of Fame monument unveiling set for Nov. 8

The City of Madisonville will unveil a new Veterans Hall of Fame Monument during the community Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Veterans Memorial, 445 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.

The new monument will honor 13 Hopkins County veterans by permanently displaying their names as a tribute to their service and sacrifice.

The ceremony, hosted with Hopkins County Fiscal Court, will feature remarks from local officials, patriotic tributes, a wreath laying, and a special guest speaker, LTC Brandy Fields.

The public is warmly invited to attend and join in recognizing these veterans and all who have served.

For media inquiries, contact Jennifer Daves, Public Relations Director, City of Madisonville, at (270) 824-2100.