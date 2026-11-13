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365 Amplified: Cheesecake, cameras and civilian oversight
By Robert Chappell,4 days ago
Stephanie Díaz de León and Rob Chappell recap their first dinner at Tall Grass, Chef Elena Terry’s new restaurant at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Rob then covers the latest in the fight between the Police Civilian Oversight Board and the Common Council. The PCOB appointed former alder Rebecca Kemble as interim independent monitor, city HR refused to process it, and Ald. Yannette Figueroa Cole introduced a resolution to suspend the board. Rob also explains why Dane County and Fitchburg turned down Axon’s license plate reader cameras. Omar Waheed previews Nehemiah’s fourth annual Black Film Festival and the new David Crowley bobblehead. Plus, NewsMatch is back: gifts to Madison365 are matched up to $1,000. Donate now at Madison365.org/Donate!