undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
An unapologetically Black space’: Madison’s Black Film Festival returns for fourth year with twice as many films
By Omar Waheed,4 days ago
Madison’s Black Film Festival returns for its fourth year with twice as many films, as its creator says the event is finally growing into the vision she had from the start. The festival was launched in 2023 by Nehemiah Justified Anger, a faith-based organization focused on strengthening the Black community. It was created to connect the “head and heart,” says Siobhan Jackson, Nehemiah’s director of education, while providing more opportunities for people to experience Black culture, joy and art.
1