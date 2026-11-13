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Massive Microsoft outage disrupts businesses, schools and governments around the world
By CNN,3 days ago
(CNN) — A massive Microsoft outage has left people around the world without access to Outlook email, Teams meeting tools and other staples of modern office life. In the United States, fed-up workers at some companies went home early on Thursday. In Australia, businesses couldn’t print invoices and some schools couldn’t hold online classes on Friday.