undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
28 artists to showcase Día de los Muertos traditions at LOUD exhibit
By Omar Waheed,3 days ago
Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) joins the roster of exhibits for Gallery Night as it will host a special Día de los Muertos exhibit. The exhibit will take place after the holiday, coinciding with Madison’s citywide Gallery Night. Featured artwork will reflect the traditions of Día de los Muertos, which honors and remembers loved ones who have passed away. Through art, color and memory, the exhibit will celebrate the connections between heritage, tradition and community in Madison.