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Hakeem Jeffries is on track to make House speaker history. But major challenges lay ahead
By David Dahmer,3 days ago
(CNN) — Soon after Hakeem Jeffries arrived in the House in 2013, one of his earliest mentors approached a group of senior Black Democrats with a message. “I think he is the one,” former Rep. Eddie Bernie Johnson told lawmakers at the time, including Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who recalled she was seated in her long-time perch on the House floor when she made the prediction.