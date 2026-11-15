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🐱 Friendly Madison Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Madison has many wonderful cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the sweet faces waiting to meet you.
Stratus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Stratus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toaster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Toaster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LeBron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory & White
- Personality: Very calm, comfortable being held, loves treats, enjoys lying next to you and rolling over for belly rubs
- Health: Fixed, microchipped, vaccinated, tested negative for FIV/FeLV
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: 9 Lives Rescue
- Phone: (608) 982-9040
👉 Meet LeBron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammy
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory
- Shelter: Madison Cat Project
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kenny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Notes: Tiny, fuzzy orange kitten at a playful, curious age and ready to grow with a loving family
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
👉 Meet Kenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butters
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red with white
- Notes: Small, fluffy orange-and-white kitten who is very vocal and expressive
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
👉 Meet Butters and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Domestic Longhair (Black Male)
- Name: Not listed
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 View this black longhair cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Domestic Shorthair (Brown Male)
- Name: Not listed
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 View this brown shorthair cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jazz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Honeybun
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (young mom)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell/White “tabbico” coat
- Personality: Gentle, needs a little time to warm up, then becomes a very loyal companion
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: 9 Lives Rescue
- Phone: (608) 982-9040
👉 Meet Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaws
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Jaws and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinnamon
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red & White
- Special note: Missing a foot but still very quick and playful; described as one of the most curious and mischievous kittens of the group
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Personality: Playful kitten who enjoys other kittens and is usually first in line for pets and snuggles from people
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Edie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Madison Cat Project
👉 Meet Edie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frank (bonded with Freddie) – at Petsmart Madison East
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Freddie
- Special note: Believed to be hearing impaired; relies on Freddie to help him navigate the world
- Adoption fee: $125 (bonded adoption details on listing)
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Freddie (bonded with Frank) – at Petsmart Madison East
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Frank
- Special note: Acts as Frank’s “ears,” staying close and helping his brother feel safe and confident
- Adoption fee: $125 (bonded adoption details on listing)
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page so these Madison kitties can find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.