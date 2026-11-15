Madison has many wonderful cats hoping for a cozy home. Here are some of the sweet faces waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Stratus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Toaster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory & White

Cream/Ivory & White Personality: Very calm, comfortable being held, loves treats, enjoys lying next to you and rolling over for belly rubs

Very calm, comfortable being held, loves treats, enjoys lying next to you and rolling over for belly rubs Health: Fixed, microchipped, vaccinated, tested negative for FIV/FeLV

Fixed, microchipped, vaccinated, tested negative for Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: 9 Lives Rescue

Phone: (608) 982-9040

👉 Meet LeBron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly cream/ivory

Mostly cream/ivory Shelter: Madison Cat Project

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Notes: Tiny, fuzzy orange kitten at a playful, curious age and ready to grow with a loving family

Tiny, fuzzy orange kitten at a playful, curious age and ready to grow with a loving family Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

👉 Meet Kenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red with white

Orange/Red with white Notes: Small, fluffy orange-and-white kitten who is very vocal and expressive

Small, fluffy orange-and-white kitten who is very vocal and expressive Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

👉 Meet Butters and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 View this black longhair cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Not listed

Not listed Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 View this brown shorthair cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (young mom)

Adult (young mom) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell/White “tabbico” coat

Tortoiseshell/White “tabbico” coat Personality: Gentle, needs a little time to warm up, then becomes a very loyal companion

Gentle, needs a little time to warm up, then becomes a very loyal companion Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: 9 Lives Rescue

Phone: (608) 982-9040

👉 Meet Honeybun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Jaws and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Special note: Missing a foot but still very quick and playful; described as one of the most curious and mischievous kittens of the group

Missing a foot but still very quick and playful; described as one of the most curious and mischievous kittens of the group Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Personality: Playful kitten who enjoys other kittens and is usually first in line for pets and snuggles from people

Playful kitten who enjoys other kittens and is usually first in line for pets and snuggles from people Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Madison Cat Project

👉 Meet Edie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Freddie

Must be adopted Special note: Believed to be hearing impaired; relies on Freddie to help him navigate the world

Believed to be hearing impaired; relies on Freddie to help him navigate the world Adoption fee: $125 (bonded adoption details on listing)

(bonded adoption details on listing) Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Bonded pair: Must be adopted with Frank

Must be adopted Special note: Acts as Frank’s “ears,” staying close and helping his brother feel safe and confident

Acts as Frank’s “ears,” staying close and helping his brother feel safe and confident Adoption fee: $125 (bonded adoption details on listing)

(bonded adoption details on listing) Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page so these Madison kitties can find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.