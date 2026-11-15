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🚔 Madison Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Madison has a steady stream of safety and security roles right now, from rail safety to nightlife and tech-focused security work.
Here are several public safety and security jobs hiring in Madison, WI this week:
Contractor In Charge (CIC)
- Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
- Location: Madison, WI (field-based with 50–85% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28–$37/hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k)
You’ll oversee railroad worksite safety, conduct job briefings, monitor track conditions, and coordinate with train crews to keep everyone clear of active tracks. Good fit if you have 2+ years railroad experience, can travel for multi-month assignments, and want a safety-focused role with strong benefits.
Security Systems Technician – Commercial Security & Low Voltage
- Employer: Associated Technical Services (ATS) / Alarm Systems, Inc.
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$50/hour (starting at $25/hour, based on experience)
- Benefits: Health and dental insurance, life insurance options, 401(k) matching, PTO, paid holidays
Hands-on role installing and servicing access control, cameras, and intrusion systems at commercial sites around Madison. Great for someone with low-voltage or security tech experience who likes troubleshooting, working independently, and growing technical skills.
Security/Door – Roxxy
- Employer: Harmonic Hospitality Group
- Location: Madison, WI 53703 (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour (based on experience)
- Benefits: Employee discount
Door and floor staff at Roxxy, a music-focused bar, checking IDs, collecting admission, keeping the space tidy, and handling unwanted guests. Best for someone sociable, used to a fast-paced nightlife setting, with 2+ years bar and 3+ years security experience and availability for night shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.