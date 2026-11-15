Madison’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from hospital labs to in‑home care. Here are several solid roles you can scan quickly and apply to today.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $3,211 per week (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 7a–5p)

High-paying Cath Lab Technologist contract with day shifts, aggressive compensation packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience (no new grads).

Employer: Abbott

Location: 650 Forward Drive, Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $41.00 per hour

Tuesday–Friday, 2:00pm–11:30pm after two weeks of daytime training. Hands-on role running moderate and high-complexity tests, troubleshooting lab equipment, and helping mentor new staff at a global diagnostics leader.

Employer: Senior Helpers

Location: Madison, WI (within ~25 miles of your home base)

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule)

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour, weekly pay + paid drive time

Non-medical home care for seniors (bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, companionship). You pick the days and times, CNA/HHA welcome but not required, and access to earned-wage pay so you can get part of your paycheck before payday.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Meriter

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time (0.7 FTE, 28 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.32+ per hour, benefits eligible

Night shift 11:00pm–7:30am, Monday–Friday with every other weekend/holiday. Front-desk and coordination role on the birthing unit: manage orders, phones, communication, and supplies while enjoying a strong benefits package and tuition help.

Employer: Molina Healthcare

Location: Madison / Dane County, WI (remote with local travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24 – $46.81 per hour

Work mostly from home while doing member visits around Dane County. You’ll complete assessments, build care plans, coordinate long-term services and supports, and connect members with community resources. Great fit if you have 2+ years in healthcare and experience with disability/chronic condition populations.

Employer: Grifols (listed via Xtalks)

Location: Madison, WI (Verona Rd)

Type: Entry-level / Training provided

Front-line role in a plasma center doing pre-donation screening, donor check-in, and suitability assessments. They train you, so this can be a good entry into healthcare if you have a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, and can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: UW Health – University Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time (0.6 FTE, 24 hrs/week)

Bonus: Up to $1,800 sign-on + weekend/evening differentials

Day/evening mix with 8/12-hour shifts and every other weekend. Join a brand-new 16-bed intermediate care unit opening in 2027, supporting high-acuity adult patients and working closely with RNs. Requires listing on the WI Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide Registry and CMA/TMA.

Employer: UW Health – University Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, 36 hrs/week)

Bonus: Up to $2,700 sign-on + weekend/evening differentials

Same new intermediate care unit as above, but with a larger FTE and paycheck. Great if you want near full-time hours, strong benefits, and the chance to help shape a new high-acuity unit from the ground up.

Employer: UW Health

Location: Madison, WI & Johnson Creek, WI

Type: Full-time, day/evening

Day/evening shifts between 7:00am–7:00pm, Monday–Friday, with some Saturday rotation. Float between Eastpark Medical Center and Johnson Creek Cancer Center preparing and distributing meds, including sterile/hazardous compounding. Requires WI Pharmacy Technician Registration and at least 6 months tech experience.

Employer: UW Health – East Madison Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00am–6:30pm, no weekends/holidays

Bonus: Up to $2,700 sign-on

Support RNs in the Pre/Post PACU caring for surgical patients—help with ADLs, transfers, mobility, and rounding in a modern, surgery-focused setting. Requires completion of a WI-approved Nursing Assistant program and listing on the WI Nurse Assistant/Home Health Aide Registry.

Employer: Abbott

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sat–Mon, 6:00am–6:30pm

Pay: $20.50 – $41.00 per hour

Weekend-heavy schedule ideal if you want four days off in a row. Perform moderate and high-complexity testing, maintain instruments, and support quality systems in a busy clinical lab. Requires an associate degree in lab science or MLT (or equivalent coursework).

Employer: Abbott

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tues–Fri, 2:00pm–11:30pm

Pay: $20.50 – $41.00 per hour

Evening-focused CLS role with four 2nd-shift days per week. You’ll handle complex testing, troubleshoot issues, and may travel between sites. Same education requirements as the other CLS roles, plus preference for a bachelor’s in lab science.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Meriter

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, all shifts, every 3rd weekend/holiday

Senior clinical role on a well-established inpatient pain management team. Round daily with hospitalists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and others to optimize pain regimens and support opioid stewardship, plus some staffing in other clinical areas. Requires WI pharmacist license and PGY-1 or 5+ years clinical experience.

Employer: UW Health Clinics

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time (0.6 FTE)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12:00pm–5:00pm

Bonus: Up to $1,500 sign-on

Afternoon clinic role drawing blood on patients of all ages, labeling and processing specimens, and entering lab orders. Great if you want steady weekday hours and a path deeper into lab or clinical work; phlebotomy training and certification are preferred but not strictly required.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.