Madison’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, engineering, and infrastructure. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $78,000 – $156,000 base pay

Lead a team of service engineers keeping advanced lab automation and robotics running smoothly. Great fit if you like people leadership plus about 10% hands-on technical work, with a set Tue–Fri, 6:00 am–4:30 pm schedule and up to 25% travel.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage a team of commercial property & casualty underwriters, focusing on risk selection, pricing, and portfolio performance. Good role if you’re an experienced P&C underwriter ready to lead, coach, and partner closely with sales, claims, and actuarial.

Employer: nVent

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead engineering quality techs and drive continuous improvement in an engineer-to-order (ETO) environment. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in engineering or project management who enjoys process improvement, CAD/BIM workflows, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Michels Power, Inc. (Michels Corporation)

Location: Project-based, various locations (based out of Madison, WI)

Type: Full-time, field-based with extensive travel

Full-time, field-based with extensive travel Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run civil and foundation scopes for transmission and substation projects from bid through closeout on jobs around $500K–$10M. Strong match if you have 5–7 years in construction project management and like long-term onsite work that supports the power grid.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,300 – $198,700 base pay

Lead complex, high-visibility clinical study logistics for Abbott Cancer Diagnostics, managing teams and processes around specimen and supply operations. Best for someone with 8+ years of project management and experience in clinical research or specimen logistics.

Employer: Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA)

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid, in-office at least 2 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (benefits include 10% 401k contribution after 1 year )

Not listed (benefits include ) Coordinate alumni and donor engagement programs, including virtual events and special programs like Grandparents University. Great for early- to mid-career pros with 2+ years in events or project coordination who enjoy relationship-building and tech tools like Zoom and Salesforce.

Employer: Mead & Hunt

Location: Madison, WI (other offices or remote possible)

(other offices or remote possible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $155,000 (depending on experience and location)

(depending on experience and location) Lead medium to large military/federal facilities architecture and engineering projects, from budgeting and scheduling to client development. Ideal if you have 7+ years of military facilities experience and enjoy client-facing work and mentoring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.