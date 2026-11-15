Madison’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles in both high-tech biotech and classic field work. If you like solving problems and building real things, these are worth a look.

Employer: Illumina

Illumina Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,500 – $114,700 base (U.S. range from posting)

Work on the processes that power Illumina’s genetic sequencing tools—think fermentation, purification, chromatography, and more. Great fit if you have a B.S. in Chemical Engineering (or similar) and 2+ years’ experience using data, statistics, and tools like JMP/Excel/DOE to improve manufacturing.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Ayres Associates

Location: Madison, WI (area)

Type: Full-time

Sign-on bonus: $2,500

Salary: Not listed

Join Ayres’ Land Survey Group doing a mix of field and office work using GPS/GNSS, robotic total stations, and Civil 3D/MicroStation. You’ll support design, construction, and land surveys; 1+ year of survey experience and a valid driver’s license are required, with overtime and some travel expected.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.