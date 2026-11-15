Madison’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from phones to sales floors to auto counters. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Remote in Wisconsin (based in Madison, WI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Total first-year potential $70,500–$81,500 (base $62,000–$72,000 + bonuses; $20,000 licensing bonus for active SIE, Series 7 & 63)

(base + bonuses; for active SIE, Series 7 & 63) Licenses: Active FINRA Series 7 & 63 required

Handle inbound calls helping investors with accounts and big life-money moments. Fully remote in Wisconsin with strong pay, bonuses, and long-term milestone rewards for building a stable client-service career.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line assistant manager role in a small financial services store, mixing customer service, sales, and cash handling. Good fit if you’re comfortable with money, phones, and some travel between nearby stores using your own car.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance incentives and benefits per posting)

Holiday-season sales role where you help shoppers find gifts, hit daily sales goals, and keep the floor looking great. Expect 10–20 hours/week, lots of customer interaction, and a classic department-store environment with discounts and potential bonuses.

Employer: Fields Auto Group (Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo of Madison)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role at a luxury auto dealership, greeting guests, answering phones, and handling payments. Nice option if you like a polished setting, steady customer flow, and light office work mixed with cashier duties.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level beer sales trainee role supporting a field sales team with merchandising, shelf sets, and stocking in retail accounts. Great if you want to learn beverage distribution, be on the move, and grow into a full sales position.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (posting notes competitive wages + benefits)

Specialist role helping auto paint customers with color matching, mixing OEM colors, and managing paint inventory while also serving walk-in shoppers. Good match if you like hands-on work, technical details, and building relationships with body shops and DIY customers.

Note: Also listed on Indeed; it appears to be the same position.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Anticipated ~$17.00/hour (per posting)

Help customers with tools, run the register, and keep the store clean and safe. Offers respectful scheduling (6am–10pm hours), store discounts, benefits access for part-timers, and a clear path to full-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.