Madison’s lab scene is busy right now, especially in food chemistry. If you’re into bench work, data, and regulated science, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 12:00–8:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly lab role in a brand new ISO 17025 food chemistry lab, working on infant formula, nutrition products, hemp/CBD, and supplements. You’ll learn UPLC/HPLC/GC/LCMS, follow GMP/GLP, and get strong training in documentation and regulated testing.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

More advanced chemist role in the same ISO 17025 food chemistry lab, focused on vitamins, minerals, contaminants, pesticides, and shelf-life studies. Good fit if you already have solid analytical experience and want to deepen your skills on multiple instruments in a regulated setting.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—Eurofins often has related openings and clear growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.