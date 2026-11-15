Madison’s tech scene is busy right now, with several senior IT roles open at strong, well-known employers. If you’ve got deep experience, these are worth a close look.

Employer: Robert Half (hiring for an established, family-owned company)

Robert Half (hiring for an established, family-owned company) Location: Madison, WI (onsite first 90 days, then potential hybrid)

(onsite first 90 days, then potential hybrid) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Around $120K, depending on experience

Lead a team of 4 across Help Desk and Systems Administration, owning day-to-day IT operations, infrastructure, and end-user support across multiple locations. Good fit if you have 8+ years in infrastructure, 3+ years leading IT teams, and strong skills with Cisco networking, Microsoft 365, Active Directory, and Windows.

Employer: Sub-Zero Group, Inc.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation based on skills (exact range not listed)

High-impact role owning cloud platform architecture for connected products, from distributed systems and APIs to event-driven design and data platforms. You’ll set technical standards, guide cross-team projects (mobile, embedded, QA, UX, IT), and mentor engineers, with strong benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) + profit sharing, education assistance, and parental leave.

Employer: Abbott

Location: Madison, WI (relocation may be available)

(relocation may be available) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,300 – $198,700 base pay

Senior, hands-on data engineering role leading technical design and delivery for complex data products on modern platforms like Databricks and cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP). You’ll work directly with business partners, own data models, pipelines, governance, and cost efficiency, and mentor other engineers—ideal if you have 8+ years in data engineering, strong SQL/Python, and experience in regulated or healthcare data.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Madison’s IT openings shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.