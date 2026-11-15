Madison’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of roles where you can earn well and grow fast. Here are several solid options if you like closing deals, leading teams, or working with customers.

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: Madison, WI (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $79,000–$158,000/year + commission, vehicle program

This role is all about selling commercial HVAC service agreements and growing recurring revenue. You’ll be out with building owners and facility managers, backed by a global brand, with strong training, benefits, and a clear path into leadership.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance (via CLM Dallas Chapter posting)

Liberty Mutual Insurance (via posting) Location: Remote – based in Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 base; typical earnings $55,000–$75,000+, top agents $85,000+

Handle inbound calls and warm leads only—no cold calling—helping customers choose the right insurance coverage. Paid training (including free P&C license training if needed), benefits from day one, and set shifts with one weekend day.

Employer: Kurita Group / Kurita America

Location: Central Wisconsin / Madison market (home office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year + bonus

You’ll support industrial customers with water treatment programs—sampling, reporting, and keeping accounts happy—while partnering closely with sales reps. This is a good fit if you like technical work, lots of travel in-territory, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: TDS Telecommunications LLC

Location: Middleton & Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 base + uncapped commission (on-track earnings about $106,000/year, potential $100,000+)

Door-to-door role selling fiber internet, TV, and phone to homeowners, with a 40-hour week focused on afternoons, evenings, and some Saturdays. Comes with day-one health benefits, gas/mileage stipend, phone allowance, ramp-up pay, and generous PTO.

Employer: TDS Telecommunications LLC

Location: Middleton & Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 base + uncapped commission (on-track earnings about $116,000/year; pay range $62,200–$101,000/year)

For experienced door-to-door pros (1+ year required) who want higher earning power and more responsibility. You’ll own a territory, sell fiber services, support launches in other markets, and enjoy strong benefits plus travel and performance perks.

Employer: Facial Collective

Location: Madison, WI (in person)

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00–$31.65/hour

Lead the front desk at a facial studio, drive memberships and product sales, and coach a small team. Great if you enjoy beauty, wellness, or hospitality and want a hands-on role with customer contact, sales goals, and benefits like PTO, 401(k), and staff discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.