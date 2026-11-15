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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Madison
Madison has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From bouncy puppies to calm adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Luna
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
- Adoption fee: $375
- Personality: Described as a “GEM” – a ball of joyful energy who can also be a sweet, calm presence. Great with kids and very good in the house. She’s mostly quiet, with a little anxious whine that settles once she relaxes.
- Ideal home: Someone looking for a running buddy, an active family with kids, or a home that already has a dog and enjoys daily dog park trips or runs.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chipper
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Chipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
- Adoption fee: $450
- Personality: Sweet, smart, and happy. Loves to play with other dogs and bonds strongly with her people, always keeping tabs on them.
- Training: Making good progress with potty training.
- Ideal home: A kind, patient family ready to teach a young dog and help her grow.
- Extra info: Interested adopters are asked to apply through Underdog’s form.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kovu
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Kovu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smooches
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Smooches and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jessica
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Jessica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pancho
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Pancho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fufu
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Fufu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Senior Scruffy
- Breed: Border Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Senior Scruffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shuri
- Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Shuri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kerry
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Dane County Humane Society
- Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145
👉 Meet Kerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Dane County Humane Society or applying through Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc. to meet these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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