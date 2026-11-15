Madison has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From bouncy puppies to calm adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

Adoption fee: $375

Personality: Described as a “GEM” – a ball of joyful energy who can also be a sweet, calm presence. Great with kids and very good in the house. She’s mostly quiet, with a little anxious whine that settles once she relaxes.

Described as a – a ball of joyful energy who can also be a sweet, calm presence. Great with kids and very good in the house. She’s mostly quiet, with a little anxious whine that settles once she relaxes. Ideal home: Someone looking for a running buddy, an active family with kids, or a home that already has a dog and enjoys daily dog park trips or runs.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Chipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

Adoption fee: $450

Personality: Sweet, smart, and happy. Loves to play with other dogs and bonds strongly with her people, always keeping tabs on them.

Sweet, smart, and happy. Loves to and bonds strongly with her people, always keeping tabs on them. Training: Making good progress with potty training .

Making . Ideal home: A kind, patient family ready to teach a young dog and help her grow.

A kind, patient family ready to and help her grow. Extra info: Interested adopters are asked to apply through Underdog’s form.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Kovu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Smooches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix

Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Jessica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Pancho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Fufu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Terrier mix

Border Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Senior Scruffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Shuri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur mix

Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Contact: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

👉 Meet Kerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Dane County Humane Society or applying through Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc. to meet these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.