Madison has a nice mix of driving and hands-on roles right now, from local routes to long-haul and skilled shop work. If you like being on the move (or keeping trucks moving), these are worth a look.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.20/hour, 1st shift (8am–5pm, Monday–Friday)

Work in the shop on route trucks and semi‑trailers doing repairs, diagnostics, and DOT/state inspections, plus occasional road calls. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, pension, medical, dental, holidays, PTO, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics

Co Lines Inc / KDA Logistics Location: Based in Madison, WI (OTR, all 48 states)

Type: Full-time, Contract (Lease-to-own)

Pay: Average weekly gross $6,000–$9,000+; clean weekly check $1,000–$3,500+ (per listing)

Lease‑to‑own a late‑model truck (Freightliner, International, Kenworth) with $0 down, no credit check, no balloon payment, and up to 88% of gross revenue. Includes fuel discounts, safety and referral bonuses, 24/7 support, pet and passenger programs, and company-covered travel to their IL office for setup.

Employer: Top Notch Movers

Top Notch Movers Location: Madison, WI area

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Contract

Pay: $23–$27+ per hour (hourly + tips; review after 3 months for possible raise)

Drive box trucks up to 26 ft and help load/unload homes and offices while working closely with a small team. Offers paid training, flexible schedule, free uniforms, gift card drawings, and a very customer-focused environment.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Madison, WI 53704

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Most reps work 4 days/week, no weekends

Service a set route of business customers, picking up and delivering uniforms and facility products while driving a company vehicle. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, holidays, and strong training and advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while you’re in process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.