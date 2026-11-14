Madison’s creative scene is busy right now—nonprofits, schools, and local businesses are all hiring storytellers and designers. If you work in communications or design, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Disability Rights Wisconsin

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid from Madison/Milwaukee or fully remote in Wisconsin)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000/year

Deadline: Preferred by November 30; open until filled

Lead statewide communications for Wisconsin’s disability rights advocacy organization. You’ll shape messaging, manage media and campaigns, supervise a communications specialist, and tell stories that center disability justice—with strong benefits and generous PTO.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District

Location: Doyle Administration Building, Madison, WI

Type: 0.8 FTE (part-time salaried)

Salary: $69,617.60 – $94,411.20/year (at 0.8 FTE)

Tell the story of MMSD through design, photo/video, social media, and web updates. Great fit for a visual storyteller who loves working with schools and wants to support anti-racist, equity-focused communications across a large, diverse district.

Employer: DLK Printing

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time (about 35 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00/hour

Join a local print shop creating apparel and promo products from start to finish. You’ll design in Adobe Illustrator, prep files for DTF/screen printing/embroidery, manage customer webstores, and work directly with clients—plus enjoy PTO, a flexible schedule, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on duties, hours, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.