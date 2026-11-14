Madison’s science scene is busy right now—labs, food testing, and med research groups are all hiring. If you’ve got a STEM background, there’s a nice mix here from bench work to program leadership.

Employer: Eurofins

Eurofins Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Bench chemistry in a brand-new ISO 17025 food chemistry lab, working with UPLC, HPLC, GC, and LCMS on vitamins, minerals, contaminants, and more. Good fit if you want hands-on method work, GLP/GMP experience, and exposure to a wide range of instruments.

Employer: NorthStar Medical Technologies

NorthStar Medical Technologies Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced role in radiolabeling and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing for cancer detection and treatment. You’ll design experiments, run HPLC/GC/TLC/gamma methods, oversee lab staff, and work under cGMP—ideal for candidates with significant radiopharmaceutical experience and an advanced degree.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a vitamin testing team in Eurofins’ food chemistry lab—scheduling staff, reviewing data, managing equipment, and handling client reports. Great step if you have a science degree plus lab and leadership experience and want to move into people and project management.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role supporting GLP/GMP compliance across food chemistry labs. You’ll run internal audits, help write and release SOPs, support external inspections, and drive process improvements—nice match for someone with 3+ years in lab operations or QA.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2–10pm)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly analytical role in vitamin testing, with full training on UPLC/HPLC/GC/LCMS and GLP practices. Good if you have a science degree (or lab experience), like evening hours, and want to build strong bench skills in a high-throughput lab.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison , Department of Medicine

, Department of Medicine Location: Madison, WI (Hybrid)

Madison, WI (Hybrid) Type: Full-time, Academic Staff

Salary: $75,000–$85,000, plus UW benefits

Coordinate research in the Lindsay Clark Lab focused on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia—overseeing budgets, SOPs, regulatory work, and staff/students. Great for someone with biomedical/health research experience who enjoys organizing complex studies and leading teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.