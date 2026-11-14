Madison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from medical devices to real estate leasing. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon) Location: Madison, WI (hospital/OR territory role)

(hospital/OR territory role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell advanced surgical wound-closure solutions to surgeons and hospital decision makers. Great fit if you have 1+ year in medical/pharma/biotech sales, like being in the OR, and want a territory role with data-driven planning and strong training.

Employer: Tom James Company

Location: Madison, WI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay plus commission bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level sales role focused on outbound calling, prospecting, and setting appointments for a custom clothing leader. Comes with structured sales training, mentorship, and a path to Outside Sales Professional for those who perform.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Madison, WI–based territory (Wisconsin)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 base + potential bonus/equity & benefits

Senior specialty pharma role selling neurology/epilepsy therapies across a large territory. Ideal if you have 5+ years biotech/pharma, strong launch and account management experience, and are comfortable with up to 40% travel and complex stakeholder relationships.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Madison – Atlas Ave, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Industry-comparable pay, paid weekly (exact range not listed)

Blend sales, estimating, and customer service in a busy collision center. You’ll write estimates, manage repair updates, and finalize paperwork, with benefits from day one, paid training (I-CAR), and promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Therma-Stor (Quest & Anden)

Location: Madison, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for a recent Mechanical/Electrical Engineering grad who wants to move into technical sales. Start by supporting customers with product and application questions, then grow toward a Regional Sales Manager role in 12–24 months, with travel increasing over time.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.10 – $26.00/hour

Front-line leasing role where you tour apartments, handle applications, and support residents. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, sick time, holidays, parental leave, medical/dental/vision) and is a good fit if you have 1+ year of customer-facing experience and like a mix of office and property walks.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.50 – $30.00/hour

Step up to manage leasing staff, marketing, and reporting for a multifamily community. Best for someone with 3+ years related experience and 1+ year in management, ready to own leasing strategy, online ads, and team training, with a full corporate benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.