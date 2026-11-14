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📣 Madison Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Madison’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from medical devices to real estate leasing. Here are several solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.
Account Executive, Wound Closure – MedTech Sales
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)
- Location: Madison, WI (hospital/OR territory role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Sell advanced surgical wound-closure solutions to surgeons and hospital decision makers. Great fit if you have 1+ year in medical/pharma/biotech sales, like being in the OR, and want a territory role with data-driven planning and strong training.
Sales Development Representative – Custom Clothing
- Employer: Tom James Company
- Location: Madison, WI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly pay plus commission bonuses (exact amount not listed)
Entry-level sales role focused on outbound calling, prospecting, and setting appointments for a custom clothing leader. Comes with structured sales training, mentorship, and a path to Outside Sales Professional for those who perform.
Neurology Account Manager (Wisconsin)
- Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Madison, WI–based territory (Wisconsin)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 base + potential bonus/equity & benefits
Senior specialty pharma role selling neurology/epilepsy therapies across a large territory. Ideal if you have 5+ years biotech/pharma, strong launch and account management experience, and are comfortable with up to 40% travel and complex stakeholder relationships.
Collision Estimator – Customer-Facing Sales & Estimating
- Employer: Caliber Collision
- Location: Madison – Atlas Ave, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Industry-comparable pay, paid weekly (exact range not listed)
Blend sales, estimating, and customer service in a busy collision center. You’ll write estimates, manage repair updates, and finalize paperwork, with benefits from day one, paid training (I-CAR), and promotion-from-within culture.
Sales & Technical Support Associate – HVAC/Engineering Track
- Employer: Therma-Stor (Quest & Anden)
- Location: Madison, WI (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great for a recent Mechanical/Electrical Engineering grad who wants to move into technical sales. Start by supporting customers with product and application questions, then grow toward a Regional Sales Manager role in 12–24 months, with travel increasing over time.
Leasing Consultant – Multifamily Apartments
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.10 – $26.00/hour
Front-line leasing role where you tour apartments, handle applications, and support residents. Comes with strong benefits (PTO, sick time, holidays, parental leave, medical/dental/vision) and is a good fit if you have 1+ year of customer-facing experience and like a mix of office and property walks.
Leasing Manager – Lead a Leasing Team
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.50 – $30.00/hour
Step up to manage leasing staff, marketing, and reporting for a multifamily community. Best for someone with 3+ years related experience and 1+ year in management, ready to own leasing strategy, online ads, and team training, with a full corporate benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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