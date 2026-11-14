Madison has a steady stream of safety and security openings right now, from schools to hospitals to field work. If you like protecting people and staying calm under pressure, these are worth a look.

Employer: Progressive Safety

Progressive Safety Location: Madison, WI (office ~30%, 70% national travel )

(office ~30%, ) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Based on experience and certifications

Lead safety for electrical generation, transmission, distribution, and substation construction projects across the country. You’ll run safety programs, guide a safety team, investigate incidents, and work closely with corporate leaders—ideal if you have 8+ years in utility safety and strong OSHA knowledge.

Employer: UW Health

Location: Madison, WI – East Madison Hospital Aquatic Center

Type: Part-time, per diem; day/evening; 1 weekend/month

Salary: Not listed

Watch over a state-of-the-art therapy pool, support classes and appointments, and help keep water chemistry in check. Comes with strong UW Health benefits, flexible scheduling, and is a good fit if you have current Red Cross Lifeguard, CPR, and First Aid certifications.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)

Location: Doyle Administration Building, Madison, WI

Type: Likely full-time, school-year focused

Likely full-time, school-year focused Pay: From $28.72/hour

District-wide role helping keep schools safe through mobile response, event coverage, and emergency management. Good match if you have public safety, school security, or youth support experience, can work some evenings/weekends, and want to support equity-focused, restorative practices in K–12 schools.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.