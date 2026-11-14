Madison’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now – from UW Health to the VA and local schools, there’s a mix of bedside, academic, and lab roles hiring. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or clinical research, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: UW School of Medicine and Public Health / UW–Madison

UW School of Medicine and Public Health / UW–Madison Location: Madison, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $120,000/year

Type: Full-time, 12‑month fixed-term fellowship (Clinical Instructor)

Advanced subspecialty training in glomerular disease with a mix of patient care, clinical research, and teaching. Ideal if you’ve completed 2 years of nephrology fellowship and want focused expertise plus solid academic benefits.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital – Madison

Location: Madison, WI

Salary: $42.36–$60.50/hour + differentials

Bonus: $10,000 sign‑on

Type: Full-time, 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Care for medically complex post‑ICU patients with strong orientation, tuition support (including 100% BSN scholarship), debt assistance, and a clinical ladder. Great fit if you want high‑acuity work and clear growth paths.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time travel RN

Provide evidence‑based care on Med‑Surg/Tele units, managing continuous cardiac monitoring and complex post‑op needs. Good option if you’re an experienced tele RN looking for travel‑style assignments and variety.

Employer: UW Health

Location: Madison, WI (mostly remote, quarterly on-site)

(mostly remote, quarterly on-site) Type: Full-time, weekdays, day shift

Support clinical lab outreach clients, billing workflows, and data/analytics to keep lab operations compliant and efficient. Great for someone with 3+ years lab experience who likes a mix of technical, financial, and process‑improvement work.

Duplicate role also posted on Indeed; details are the same.

Employer: UW Health – American Family Children’s Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time, 80% FTE, day/night, Mon–Fri

Part-time, 80% FTE, day/night, Mon–Fri Bonus: Up to $12,000 sign‑on (pro‑rated)

Join a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center team, prepping ORs and assisting with complex pediatric surgeries. Strong benefits even at 80% FTE, plus differentials and potential relocation help.

Employer: UW Health – University Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, 100% FTE, day/night with call

Full-time, 100% FTE, day/night with call Bonus: Up to $12,500 sign‑on (pro‑rated)

Fast‑paced Level 1 Trauma Center OR role assisting world‑renowned surgeons. Offers strong benefits, shift differentials, and tuition support—good if you want big‑case experience and stable full‑time hours.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Meriter

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, no weekends

Lead quality and performance improvement, CMS reporting, and peer review processes. Best for a BSN RN with leadership and quality/improvement experience (Lean, Six Sigma, etc.) who wants a system‑level impact role.

Employer: UW Health – University Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, 100% FTE, days (6 a.m.–4 p.m.), 1:6 weekends

Provide inpatient neurology care (stroke, seizures, MS, movement disorders, and more) in a top‑ranked academic hospital. Great for experienced NPs/PAs seeking complex neuro cases, strong benefits, and academic collaboration.

Employer: UW School of Medicine and Public Health

Location: Madison, WI (Northport Dr Clinic)

(Northport Dr Clinic) Salary: Negotiable, 12‑month appointment

Type: 80–100% FTE, regular faculty

Full‑spectrum family medicine (OB optional) with inpatient and outpatient work, plus teaching and scholarly activity. Ideal if you’re ABFM/AOBFP‑certified (or eligible) and want a mix of clinic, residency teaching, and academic projects.

Employer: UW Health – University Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time, 30% FTE, evening/night, per diem

Support a Level I Trauma Center ED by activating emergency workflows (trauma, STEMI, stroke), managing records, and coordinating with the care team. Good entry point if you have customer service experience and want to break into emergency/acute care.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Madison, WI

Pay: $2,648–$2,787/week

Type: Travel/contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts

High‑pay travel contract for experienced Cath Lab RNs at a leading facility. Great if you have ~2+ years of Cath Lab experience and want strong weekly pay plus a short‑term Madison assignment.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)

Location: Madison, WI – East High

Starting Pay: $27.63/hour (25–26 salary schedule)

(25–26 salary schedule) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, school year 26–27

Provide hands‑on care for students with complex medical needs (G‑tubes, seizures, respiratory support, positioning) in a school setting. Great for RNs/LPNs who love pediatrics, school hours, and inclusive education work.

Employer: UW Health – University Hospital

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time, 80% FTE, nights

Part-time, 80% FTE, nights Bonus: Up to $10,000–$12,000 sign‑on (role‑dependent)

Night‑shift transfusion services role performing complex testing, troubleshooting, and some teaching. Strong fit if you have an MLT/MLS background and want sign‑on, differentials, and robust academic‑health benefits.

Employer: Inner Haven Wellness

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Not listed (likely part- or full-time; check posting)

Support clients in an eating‑disorder and behavioral health program—coaching in the milieu, helping with meals, vitals, documentation, and de‑escalation. Good entry‑level role if you’re interested in mental health and willing to learn.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison

Location: Madison, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Pay: From $33.50/hour , negotiable

, negotiable Type: 60–100% FTE, weekdays 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Operate C‑arm fluoroscopy for swallowing research and support study visits, recruitment, and image analysis. Great for ARRT‑credentialed techs who want to blend imaging with research and work in a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Madison, WI (William S. Middleton VA)

(William S. Middleton VA) Salary: $55,882–$72,644/year (GS‑8)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Support VA ophthalmologists with advanced testing (OCT, visual fields, IOL calculations, imaging) and clinic‑based procedures. Requires COA certification and is a strong fit if you want federal benefits and stable weekday work.

Employer: SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison

Location: Madison, WI (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, day shift

Oversee all lab operations for the Madison market, including quality, regulatory compliance, finances, and strategy. Best for experienced lab leaders with 7+ years technical lab experience (and 2+ in supervision) plus ASCP/AMT‑type certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here have multiple related openings and good internal mobility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.