Madison’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, or leading a team, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: sweetgreen

sweetgreen Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $7,000–$84,000/year + up to 20% bonus (based on experience)

Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant focused on fresh, real food. You’ll run operations, coach the team, own the P&L, and get solid perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and a clear growth path.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love teaching and cooking. You’ll lead in-store cooking classes, manage a culinary team, drive sales, and handle kitchen operations for Sur La Table’s cooking program.

Employer: CHRISTY'S LANDING

Location: Madison, WI (Town of Dunn license required)

(Town of Dunn license required) Type: Full-time (weekend & holiday focus)

Salary: Not listed (experience-based)

Run the bar on busy weekend nights—craft cocktails, manage closing duties, and keep guests happy in a lively, high-volume spot. Must have at least 2 years’ bartending experience and a clean record for licensing.

Employer: RP Adler's Pub & Grill

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time (Fridays and/or Saturdays)

(Fridays and/or Saturdays) Pay: From $2.33/hour + tips

Family-owned pub with a friendly, experienced crew and strong gluten-free menu. Great if you want flexible shifts, a mix of dining room/bar/patio service, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, and vision even as part-time.

Employer: Levy

Location: Madison, WI – UW–Madison venues

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Help cater games and events at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center—assembling food, stocking suites, and keeping things spotless. Ideal if you like event-based work, can handle long shifts on your feet, and want perks like Instapay and employee discounts.

Employer: The Madison Concourse Hotel

Location: Downtown Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14/hour + tips (averaging $18+/hour)

Join the in-hotel Starbucks with steady hours and strong benefits: free parking, free shift meals, hotel and restaurant discounts, 401(k) match, PTO, and health/dental/vision for full-time. Barista experience helps, but they’re willing to train.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and schedules if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.