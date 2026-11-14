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Madison
🍽️ Madison Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Front & Back of House Roles
12 days ago
Madison’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, or leading a team, these openings are worth a look.
Restaurant General Manager (Head Coach)
- Employer: sweetgreen
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $7,000–$84,000/year + up to 20% bonus (based on experience)
Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant focused on fresh, real food. You’ll run operations, coach the team, own the P&L, and get solid perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and a clear growth path.
Resident Chef (Sur La Table)
- Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you love teaching and cooking. You’ll lead in-store cooking classes, manage a culinary team, drive sales, and handle kitchen operations for Sur La Table’s cooking program.
Weekend Closing Bartender
- Employer: CHRISTY'S LANDING
- Location: Madison, WI (Town of Dunn license required)
- Type: Full-time (weekend & holiday focus)
- Salary: Not listed (experience-based)
Run the bar on busy weekend nights—craft cocktails, manage closing duties, and keep guests happy in a lively, high-volume spot. Must have at least 2 years’ bartending experience and a clean record for licensing.
Server
- Employer: RP Adler's Pub & Grill
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Part-time (Fridays and/or Saturdays)
- Pay: From $2.33/hour + tips
Family-owned pub with a friendly, experienced crew and strong gluten-free menu. Great if you want flexible shifts, a mix of dining room/bar/patio service, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, and vision even as part-time.
Catering Attendant – Camp Randall Stadium & Kohl Center
- Employer: Levy
- Location: Madison, WI – UW–Madison venues
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17–$18/hour
Help cater games and events at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center—assembling food, stocking suites, and keeping things spotless. Ideal if you like event-based work, can handle long shifts on your feet, and want perks like Instapay and employee discounts.
Starbucks Barista – The Madison Concourse Hotel
- Employer: The Madison Concourse Hotel
- Location: Downtown Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14/hour + tips (averaging $18+/hour)
Join the in-hotel Starbucks with steady hours and strong benefits: free parking, free shift meals, hotel and restaurant discounts, 401(k) match, PTO, and health/dental/vision for full-time. Barista experience helps, but they’re willing to train.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on experience and schedules if you’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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