Madison’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially for people who can run teams, own budgets, and drive complex projects. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options here, from healthcare and tech to housing and the arts.

Employer: Findorff

Findorff Location: Madison, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead insurance, claims, and enterprise risk strategy for a major, employee‑owned construction firm. Ideal if you have 10+ years in risk/insurance, deep construction coverage experience, and want a high-impact seat at the table.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote-first, based in U.S. (Madison eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000 – $225,000/year (range varies by state)

Own complex security programs across engineering, IT, and InfoSec at a major fintech. Great fit if you have 8+ years leading technical/security programs and want strong pay, equity, and fully paid health coverage.

Employer: Prospect Infosystem Inc. (Dept. of Employee Trust Funds)

Location: Madison, WI – Wisconsin residents only

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead enterprise BI, data warehouse, and data governance projects for ETF. Perfect if you’re a senior PM with 5+ years Agile, large data projects, and strong data management chops.

Employer: Prospect Infosystem Inc. (Dept. of Employee Trust Funds)

Location: Madison, WI – 100% remote

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Same ETF BI/data role as above, but listed as fully remote. Good option if you meet the enterprise data + Agile PM requirements and want to work from home.

Employer: V-Soft Consulting Group, Inc.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior PM role focused on Agile, data management, and release management for large enterprise projects. Strong match if you’ve led 5+ years of complex technical projects and are comfortable with Jira and cross-team leadership.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $130,000/year (salaried)

Run a retail branch, lead a team, and grow local business while staying compliant with banking and mortgage rules. Good for leaders with 5–7 years in banking, strong sales/service focus, and interest in community networking.

Employer: University Health Services, UW–Madison

Location: Madison, WI (on-site, East Campus Mall)

Type: Full-time, Academic Staff

Salary: Starting at $65,000/year

Supervise clinic support staff and keep student medical services running smoothly. Great fit if you have 2+ years of direct supervision in healthcare, strong admin skills, and want state benefits and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.

Location: Madison, WI (remote contract)

Type: Contract

Salary: $64 – $74/hour

Guide multiple Agile teams on data-focused projects, blending Scrum and traditional PM. Ideal if you have 5+ years as a Scrum Master on data work and like high-impact, short-term contracts.

Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.

Location: Madison, WI (remote from Wisconsin)

Type: Contract

Salary: $65 – $75/hour

Lead large, enterprise data management and analytics projects using Agile. Best for senior PMs who enjoy risk management, stakeholder communication, and release leadership on complex tech initiatives.

Employer: UW Health

Location: Madison/Middleton, WI – hybrid with regional travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage healthcare technology projects that support telehealth and regional services for Wisconsin’s top-ranked hospital. Good for PMs with health IT or cross-functional tech experience who want strong benefits and mission-driven work.

Employer: Sun Valley Residential Management

Location: Madison, WI (in person, 75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year

Oversee multiple assisted living facilities, staff, budgets, and resident care. Great if you’re CBRF certified with 5+ years senior-care supervision and want to shape quality of life for residents.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Madison, WI (on-site, Embra – 199 units)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,750 – $95,000/year

Run a Class-A lease-up community, leading onsite staff, budgets, marketing, and resident experience. Best for property managers with 2+ years multifamily PM (luxury/lease-up) and Yardi experience.

Employer: Dane Buy Local

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $85,000/year

Lead the buy-local movement in Dane County—overseeing budget, staff, programs, and member relationships. Great for someone with nonprofit, membership, or small-business experience who loves local business advocacy.

Employer: MyARTS (Madison Youth Arts Center)

Location: Madison, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $60,000/year

Oversee front-of-house and event staff for youth arts performances and community events. Ideal if you have event ops + staff supervision experience and are happy working evenings/weekends in a creative space.

Employer: Zimbrick Honda

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Not specified (leadership role)

Not specified (leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Lead the Apprenticeship and Express service department at a local dealership. Good for someone with strong people skills, creative problem-solving, and a valid driver’s license who wants to grow into higher service leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.