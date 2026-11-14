Madison’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to the city’s pro soccer club. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.

Employer: Bernie's Place Inc.

Bernie's Place Inc. Location: Madison, WI (near Lake Mendota / Eagle Heights Woods)

Salary: $37,000 – $43,250 per year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Why it’s worth a look: Small, long-standing non-profit, licensed and accredited childcare program serving UW–Madison families. You’ll co-teach a 3–4 year old Pre-K classroom, Monday–Friday 9:15am–5:15pm, with 1 paid hour a day off the floor, a sign-on bonus, and a play-based, nature-friendly curriculum.

Employer: Forward Madison FC

Location: Madison, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role with Madison’s pro soccer team, helping lead training sessions, video and opposition analysis, and match management. Ideal if you have a USSF B license or higher and at least two years of pro or NCAA D1 coaching, and you’re ready for a schedule with travel, nights, and weekends.

Note: There is also an “Assistant Professor of Computer Sciences: Natural Language Processing (RISE-AI)” posting at UW–Madison, but it is clearly marked as already filled and is listed only to meet federal notice rules, so it’s not open for applications.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—update your resume and reach out today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.