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Madison
🛒 Madison Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Madison’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid picks.
Team Captain – On Field Operations
- Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and keep merchandising sharp while creating a great experience for athletes and shoppers. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience and want a step up into people leadership.
Apparel Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2335
- Location: 4198 Nakoosa Trl, Madison, WI 53714
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$34 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Supervise the apparel area, help customers on the floor, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Vice President, Member Experience
- Employer: BetterLife Insurance
- Location: Madison, WI (Fully Remote, up to 20% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior leadership role overseeing the Contact Center and Inforce Administration teams, driving member satisfaction, NPS, and process improvements. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in service operations and life insurance/annuity experience.
Retail Sales Specialist – Appliances
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Madison, WI 53719
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers choose the right kitchen and laundry appliances, do demos, and hit sales goals. Comes with employee discounts, competitive pay, benefits, and PTO; needs 1+ year in sales or customer service.
Grocery Stocker
- Employer: Enson Market Madison
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Part-time to full-time (20–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour
Keep shelves stocked, rotate products, and help customers find what they need. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training; stocking or grocery experience is a plus.
Client Care Specialist
- Employer: Gateway Services Inc. (Trusted Journey)
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4 pm
- Pay: $20.00–$21.00 per hour (DOE)
Support vet clinics and pet parents during difficult moments with compassionate customer service. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, pet insurance, and emotional wellness support (Gateway CarePath).
Guest Service Associate
- Employer: Sparetime Entertainment
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the front desk at a bowling/entertainment center—greet guests, run the POS, assign lanes, and help with arcade or vending. Best for folks who like fast-paced, fun environments and can work nights and weekends.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Ultimate Auto Glass LLC
- Location: Madison, WI 53713 (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40,000–$60,000 per year
Handle calls, emails, and chats, help customers with auto glass services, and support sales. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and on-the-job training; Spanish is a plus but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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