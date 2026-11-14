Madison’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local shops. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, coach teammates, and keep merchandising sharp while creating a great experience for athletes and shoppers. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience and want a step up into people leadership.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2335

Location: 4198 Nakoosa Trl, Madison, WI 53714

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Supervise the apparel area, help customers on the floor, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Comes with health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: BetterLife Insurance

Location: Madison, WI (Fully Remote, up to 20% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role overseeing the Contact Center and Inforce Administration teams, driving member satisfaction, NPS, and process improvements. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in service operations and life insurance/annuity experience.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Madison, WI 53719

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers choose the right kitchen and laundry appliances, do demos, and hit sales goals. Comes with employee discounts, competitive pay, benefits, and PTO; needs 1+ year in sales or customer service.

Employer: Enson Market Madison

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Keep shelves stocked, rotate products, and help customers find what they need. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid training; stocking or grocery experience is a plus.

Employer: Gateway Services Inc. (Trusted Journey)

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4 pm

Pay: $20.00–$21.00 per hour (DOE)

Support vet clinics and pet parents during difficult moments with compassionate customer service. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, pet insurance, and emotional wellness support (Gateway CarePath).

Employer: Sparetime Entertainment

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the front desk at a bowling/entertainment center—greet guests, run the POS, assign lanes, and help with arcade or vending. Best for folks who like fast-paced, fun environments and can work nights and weekends.

Employer: Ultimate Auto Glass LLC

Location: Madison, WI 53713 (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$60,000 per year

Handle calls, emails, and chats, help customers with auto glass services, and support sales. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and on-the-job training; Spanish is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.