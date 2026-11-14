Madison’s property and campus scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: UW-Madison Housing

UW-Madison Housing Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time, regular university staff

Pay: $17.51/hour + night and weekend premiums up to $3.30/hour

Team custodial role keeping residence halls, dining areas, and event spaces clean and safe. 10-hour shifts, 3:00 pm–1:30 am, four days a week, every other weekend, with strong state benefits, pension, and paid time off.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison, FP&M Physical Plant

Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time, ongoing

Pay: Minimum $22.00/hour, negotiable based on experience

Campus-wide role doing preventive maintenance and troubleshooting on HVAC systems in university buildings. Monday–Friday 7:00 am–3:30 pm, with state benefits, pension, and room to move up based on your experience (Tech I or II).

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.85–$41.00/hour

Lead maintenance for a new multifamily property, handling make-readies, resident work orders, and supervising on-site maintenance work. Role calls for 3+ years of multifamily maintenance (Class A preferred) and offers a full benefits package, PTO, sick time, and 12+ holidays.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.