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🔧 Madison building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Madison’s property and campus scene is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.
Custodian (2nd Shift) - University Housing
- Employer: UW-Madison Housing
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time, regular university staff
- Pay: $17.51/hour + night and weekend premiums up to $3.30/hour
Team custodial role keeping residence halls, dining areas, and event spaces clean and safe. 10-hour shifts, 3:00 pm–1:30 am, four days a week, every other weekend, with strong state benefits, pension, and paid time off.
HVAC Facilities Technician I or II
- Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison, FP&M Physical Plant
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time, ongoing
- Pay: Minimum $22.00/hour, negotiable based on experience
Campus-wide role doing preventive maintenance and troubleshooting on HVAC systems in university buildings. Monday–Friday 7:00 am–3:30 pm, with state benefits, pension, and room to move up based on your experience (Tech I or II).
Maintenance Supervisor, Multifamily (Lease-Up)
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.85–$41.00/hour
Lead maintenance for a new multifamily property, handling make-readies, resident work orders, and supervising on-site maintenance work. Role calls for 3+ years of multifamily maintenance (Class A preferred) and offers a full benefits package, PTO, sick time, and 12+ holidays.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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