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🏗️ Madison Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Mid–Senior Roles Hiring
Madison’s A&E scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on field work to high-level research and design. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Intern – Land Survey
- Employer: Ayres Associates
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time internship
- Salary: Not listed
Field-heavy survey internship using GPS, robotic total stations, UAS, and scanners. Great fit for students in Land Surveying or Civil Engineering Tech who want real project work, mentoring, and don’t mind travel and outdoor days.
Aquatics Designer / Aquatics Engineer
- Employer: Ramaker | Architecture + Engineering
- Location: Madison, WI (remote or office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design pools, waterparks, and competition facilities from concept through completion with a multidisciplinary, employee-owned firm. Ideal if you know AutoCAD and want flexible work (many staff are remote) plus a strong benefits and retirement package.
Sr. Industrial Wastewater Project Manager
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Madison, WI (one of several office options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (MN reference): $131,198 – $187,425 depending on location, skills, and experience
Lead industrial water and wastewater treatment projects from planning and design through construction for a large employee-owned firm. Best for engineers with 10+ years’ experience, strong project management chops, and interest in business development.
Sr. HVAC Engineer
- Employer: J. F. Ahern
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role designing HVAC, steam, and industrial process piping systems from load calcs to commissioning support at a long-standing mechanical and fire protection contractor. Great if you have a Mechanical Engineering degree, 4+ years HVAC experience, and want strong benefits, bonuses, and hybrid flexibility.
Senior Civil Engineer – Pavement & Geotechnical Research
- Employer: Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)
- Location: Madison, WI (preferred on-site; remote possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $92,000 – $106,000/year (depends on experience and location)
Research-focused role leading pavement and geotechnical engineering projects, proposals, and publications at an employee-owned research firm. Good match if you have 8+ years’ experience, enjoy autonomy, and want to build subject-matter-expert status.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; strong engineering roles in Madison tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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