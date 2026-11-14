Madison’s A&E scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on field work to high-level research and design. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Ayres Associates

Ayres Associates Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time internship

Full-time internship Salary: Not listed

Field-heavy survey internship using GPS, robotic total stations, UAS, and scanners. Great fit for students in Land Surveying or Civil Engineering Tech who want real project work, mentoring, and don’t mind travel and outdoor days.

Employer: Ramaker | Architecture + Engineering

Location: Madison, WI (remote or office)

(remote or office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design pools, waterparks, and competition facilities from concept through completion with a multidisciplinary, employee-owned firm. Ideal if you know AutoCAD and want flexible work (many staff are remote) plus a strong benefits and retirement package.

Employer: HDR

Location: Madison, WI (one of several office options)

(one of several office options) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range (MN reference): $131,198 – $187,425 depending on location, skills, and experience

Lead industrial water and wastewater treatment projects from planning and design through construction for a large employee-owned firm. Best for engineers with 10+ years’ experience, strong project management chops, and interest in business development.

Employer: J. F. Ahern

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior role designing HVAC, steam, and industrial process piping systems from load calcs to commissioning support at a long-standing mechanical and fire protection contractor. Great if you have a Mechanical Engineering degree, 4+ years HVAC experience, and want strong benefits, bonuses, and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

Location: Madison, WI (preferred on-site; remote possible)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $92,000 – $106,000/year (depends on experience and location)

Research-focused role leading pavement and geotechnical engineering projects, proposals, and publications at an employee-owned research firm. Good match if you have 8+ years’ experience, enjoy autonomy, and want to build subject-matter-expert status.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; strong engineering roles in Madison tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.