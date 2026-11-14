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📋 Madison Admin & Clerical Roles with Multiple Openings
Madison’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from campus to corporate. Here are a few solid roles if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and ready for your next move.
Document Control Specialist (Construction Projects)
- Employer: The Planet Group
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: 12‑month contract, full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Handles all documentation for large construction projects using Oracle Primavera Unifier/P6 and other project systems. Good fit if you have 10–15 years of document control experience in utilities, energy, or other highly regulated industries and like being the go‑to systems expert.
Administrative Assistant III – Faculty Recruitment
- Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison, Department of Medicine
- Location: Madison, WI (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, university staff
- Salary: From $28.85/hour, negotiable, with university benefits
- Application deadline: Closes Nov 27, 2026, 11:00 pm CST
Supports faculty hiring: scheduling and hosting interviews, arranging travel, building itineraries, and managing records. Great if you have 2+ years of admin experience, are strong with Microsoft Office, and want a stable campus role with good time off and benefits.
Document Control Specialist (High-Pay Contract)
- Employer: Dexian
- Location: Madison, WI 53718
- Type: 12‑month contract
- Salary: $70–$72/hour (W2)
Manages construction project documentation and workflows in Oracle Primavera Unifier and related tools. Strong match if you know construction document control, have experience in electric utility/oil & gas/highly regulated industries, and want a high hourly rate on a contract.
Executive Assistant to VP, Service Operations
- Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations
- Location: Madison, WI (works Eastern Time hours)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay range: $22.59 – $58.85/hour, plus bonus eligibility and full benefits
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift on Eastern Time
- Application window: Expected to close 11/16/2026
High‑visibility role supporting a VP in Business Transformation Services and Solutions: heavy calendar and travel management, meeting planning, expense reports, and confidential communications. Best for someone with 3–5 years of Executive Assistant experience, advanced Microsoft Office skills, and comfort working in a fast‑paced, senior‑level environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Madison employers are hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.