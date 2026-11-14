Madison’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from campus to corporate. Here are a few solid roles if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and ready for your next move.

Employer: The Planet Group

The Planet Group Location: Madison, WI

Type: 12‑month contract, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Handles all documentation for large construction projects using Oracle Primavera Unifier/P6 and other project systems. Good fit if you have 10–15 years of document control experience in utilities, energy, or other highly regulated industries and like being the go‑to systems expert.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison, Department of Medicine

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, university staff

Salary: From $28.85/hour , negotiable, with university benefits

, negotiable, with Application deadline: Closes Nov 27, 2026, 11:00 pm CST

Supports faculty hiring: scheduling and hosting interviews, arranging travel, building itineraries, and managing records. Great if you have 2+ years of admin experience, are strong with Microsoft Office, and want a stable campus role with good time off and benefits.

Employer: Dexian

Location: Madison, WI 53718

Type: 12‑month contract

Salary: $70–$72/hour (W2)

Manages construction project documentation and workflows in Oracle Primavera Unifier and related tools. Strong match if you know construction document control, have experience in electric utility/oil & gas/highly regulated industries, and want a high hourly rate on a contract.

Employer: CVS Health / Aetna Service Operations

Location: Madison, WI (works Eastern Time hours)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay range: $22.59 – $58.85/hour , plus bonus eligibility and full benefits

, plus bonus eligibility and Schedule: Monday–Friday, day shift on Eastern Time

Monday–Friday, Application window: Expected to close 11/16/2026

High‑visibility role supporting a VP in Business Transformation Services and Solutions: heavy calendar and travel management, meeting planning, expense reports, and confidential communications. Best for someone with 3–5 years of Executive Assistant experience, advanced Microsoft Office skills, and comfort working in a fast‑paced, senior‑level environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Madison employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.