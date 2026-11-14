Madison’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry specialist to senior tax leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Controller with month-end close, financial reporting, budgeting, and internal controls. Good fit if you like improving processes, mentoring staff, and partnering with operations.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

Location: Madison, WI (role based in WI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Public accounting role where you’ll lead tax engagements, mentor staff, and work directly with clients. Expect busy seasons (55+ hours/week) balanced by summer Fridays off, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

Location: Madison, WI (role based in WI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex tax engagements, manage a team, and act as a strategic advisor to clients. Includes profit sharing, a Lifestyle Spending Account, multiple health plan options, and summer Fridays off.

Employer: MBE CPAs

Location: Madison, WI or other MBE offices / remote considered

Type: Listed as Internship on posting, but described as a senior salaried leadership role

Salary: Not listed

Senior financial leader role over accounting, FP&A, cash management, and risk across multiple entities. Offers unlimited PTO, flexible location (with some travel to Baraboo HQ), strong benefits, and big growth potential.

Employer: ECI

Location: US – Remote (listed with Madison, WI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own revenue forecasting and analysis for a global tech/managed services firm. You’ll work closely with Sales and the C‑suite, build models, and shape Power BI reporting—great if you love FP&A and recurring revenue metrics.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Madison, WI (in-office focus)

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role supporting Financial Advisors and high-net-worth clients. Ideal if you hold or can obtain SIE, Series 7, and 66 and enjoy relationship management plus exposure to investments.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Location-based ranges listed (e.g., $80K–$95K in MN, higher in some other states; Madison-specific range not provided)

Review and manage passthrough tax returns, handle ASC 740 work, and supervise associates. Good step if you have 3+ years of tax experience and want national-firm resources and ESOP participation.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex trust, estate, gift, and individual tax work for high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll manage engagements, mentor staff, and collaborate with attorneys and advisors on wealth transfer and succession planning.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

Location: Madison, WI (role based in WI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior public accounting role owning complex tax engagements, leading teams, and driving business development. Expect busy seasons (around 55 hours/week) plus strong mentoring and leadership opportunities.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison (CALS Research Division)

Location: Madison, WI – Hybrid

Type: Full-time, Academic Staff

Salary: $60,000–$75,000 + state benefits

Grant-focused accounting role supporting sponsored research projects, including compliance, reconciliations, and award closeouts. Great if you like stable hours (7:45am–4:30pm, Mon–Fri) and higher-ed benefits.

Employer: Wisconsin Management Company

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Property-focused accounting role handling tenant ledgers, deposits, bank work, insurance and tax tracking, and reporting. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, Excel‑savvy, and interested in real estate.

Employer: Cinnaire Corporation

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$88,000 + incentives and strong benefits

Support equity underwriting for real estate investments by building pro formas, analyzing financials, and assessing markets and sponsors. Great fit if you have 3+ years in real estate finance and strong modeling skills.

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Madison, WI (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead audit engagements, coach staff, and manage client relationships in a flexible, hybrid setup. Expect busy seasons (55+ hours/week) with summer Fridays off, profit sharing, and a Lifestyle Spending Account.

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another posting of SVA’s Tax Manager role, focused on leading tax teams, managing complex engagements, and advising clients. Includes flexible schedule, summer Fridays off, profit sharing, and strong learning culture.

If one of these catches your eye, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that specific role, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.