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💰 Madison finance & accounting jobs with multiple openings
Madison’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry specialist to senior tax leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.
Assistant Controller
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Controller with month-end close, financial reporting, budgeting, and internal controls. Good fit if you like improving processes, mentoring staff, and partnering with operations.
Tax Supervisor
Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company
Location: Madison, WI (role based in WI)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Public accounting role where you’ll lead tax engagements, mentor staff, and work directly with clients. Expect busy seasons (55+ hours/week) balanced by summer Fridays off, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits.
Tax Manager
Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company
Location: Madison, WI (role based in WI)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex tax engagements, manage a team, and act as a strategic advisor to clients. Includes profit sharing, a Lifestyle Spending Account, multiple health plan options, and summer Fridays off.
Controller
Employer: MBE CPAs
Location: Madison, WI or other MBE offices / remote considered
Type: Listed as Internship on posting, but described as a senior salaried leadership role
Salary: Not listed
Senior financial leader role over accounting, FP&A, cash management, and risk across multiple entities. Offers unlimited PTO, flexible location (with some travel to Baraboo HQ), strong benefits, and big growth potential.
Financial Planning & Analysis Analyst (Revenue Focus)
Employer: ECI
Location: US – Remote (listed with Madison, WI)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own revenue forecasting and analysis for a global tech/managed services firm. You’ll work closely with Sales and the C‑suite, build models, and shape Power BI reporting—great if you love FP&A and recurring revenue metrics.
Registered Wealth Management Client Associate
Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management
Location: Madison, WI (in-office focus)
Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Client-facing role supporting Financial Advisors and high-net-worth clients. Ideal if you hold or can obtain SIE, Series 7, and 66 and enjoy relationship management plus exposure to investments.
Tax Experienced Senior, Core Tax Services – Passthrough Focus
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Location-based ranges listed (e.g., $80K–$95K in MN, higher in some other states; Madison-specific range not provided)
Review and manage passthrough tax returns, handle ASC 740 work, and supervise associates. Good step if you have 3+ years of tax experience and want national-firm resources and ESOP participation.
HNW/Trust and Estate Manager
Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex trust, estate, gift, and individual tax work for high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll manage engagements, mentor staff, and collaborate with attorneys and advisors on wealth transfer and succession planning.
Sr. Manager (Tax)
Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company
Location: Madison, WI (role based in WI)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior public accounting role owning complex tax engagements, leading teams, and driving business development. Expect busy seasons (around 55 hours/week) plus strong mentoring and leadership opportunities.
Post-Award SPGC Accountant
Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison (CALS Research Division)
Location: Madison, WI – Hybrid
Type: Full-time, Academic Staff
Salary: $60,000–$75,000 + state benefits
Grant-focused accounting role supporting sponsored research projects, including compliance, reconciliations, and award closeouts. Great if you like stable hours (7:45am–4:30pm, Mon–Fri) and higher-ed benefits.
Accountant Specialist
Employer: Wisconsin Management Company
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Property-focused accounting role handling tenant ledgers, deposits, bank work, insurance and tax tracking, and reporting. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, Excel‑savvy, and interested in real estate.
Assistant Equity Underwriter
Employer: Cinnaire Corporation
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000–$88,000 + incentives and strong benefits
Support equity underwriting for real estate investments by building pro formas, analyzing financials, and assessing markets and sponsors. Great fit if you have 3+ years in real estate finance and strong modeling skills.
Assurance Supervisor
Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.
Location: Madison, WI (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead audit engagements, coach staff, and manage client relationships in a flexible, hybrid setup. Expect busy seasons (55+ hours/week) with summer Fridays off, profit sharing, and a Lifestyle Spending Account.
Tax Manager
Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Another posting of SVA’s Tax Manager role, focused on leading tax teams, managing complex engagements, and advising clients. Includes flexible schedule, summer Fridays off, profit sharing, and strong learning culture.
If one of these catches your eye, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume for that specific role, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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