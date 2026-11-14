🚧 Marathon runners on Monona streets this Sunday

The Madison Marathon is this Sunday, Nov. 15. Part of the race runs through Monona along:

Winnequah Road

Winnequah Trail

Tonyawatha Trail

The north end of Monona Drive

The marathon starts at 7:00 am. Miles 18–22 are in Monona, so you’ll see runners in our area from about 8:30 am to noon.

If you drive, bike, or walk near these streets Sunday morning, plan ahead and watch for extra runners and pedestrians. Or bring a coffee, grab a spot along the route, and cheer on the participants.