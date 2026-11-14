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🚧 Marathon runners on key Monona streets this Sunday
12 days ago
🚧 Marathon runners on Monona streets this Sunday
The Madison Marathon is this Sunday, Nov. 15. Part of the race runs through Monona along:
- Winnequah Road
- Winnequah Trail
- Tonyawatha Trail
- The north end of Monona Drive
The marathon starts at 7:00 am. Miles 18–22 are in Monona, so you’ll see runners in our area from about 8:30 am to noon.
If you drive, bike, or walk near these streets Sunday morning, plan ahead and watch for extra runners and pedestrians. Or bring a coffee, grab a spot along the route, and cheer on the participants.
More Info: Madison Marathon Runners in Monona this Sunday • M...
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