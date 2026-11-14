Madison neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ gear to garden supplies and tools. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.

Item: Red and blue toddler nap mat with built-in pillow

Condition: Like new, machine washable, rolls up for easy travel

Good for: Daycare, preschool, 4K, naps on the go

Location: Near East Side (Union & Marquette area), Madison, WI

Source: trashnothing.com

Check photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MbKM6ca

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Lawn fertilizer bags – EverGreen Natural Slow Release Nitrogen Fertilizer and Estate Premium Lawn Starter

Condition: Not stated; bags are free for pickup

Good for: Lawns and gardens, especially if you’re planning to improve your yard

Location: Elvehjem, Madison, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

Poster asks you to message if interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Red Canna lily bulbs ready to plant next summer

Details: Produce large red blossoms, grow to about 8 feet tall

Pickup setup: Bulbs are in a cardboard box at the end of the driveway – self-serve, help yourself

Location: 10 Jubilee Circle (off Dominion Dr), Grandview Commons, Madison, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 4 used tires with hubcaps

Condition: Unknown – poster says they are not sure of the condition

Good for: Possible use on a vehicle, project tires, or other DIY uses (check condition yourself)

Location: Elvehjem, Madison, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

Poster asks you to message if interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black+Decker 40V cordless lawn mower

Condition: Non-working – won’t turn on even with fully charged batteries; might be a simple fix (like a fuse) or a bigger issue

Good for: Someone handy with repairs, or for parts

Location: Bay Creek, Madison, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Girls’ size 1 winter sneaker boots (Swisstech brand), pinkish with fake fur lining

Condition: Well-used – “have seen better days,” but still good as an extra pair for home or school

Features: Waterproof, fur-lined for warmth

Location: Near East Side (Union & Marquette area), Madison, WI

Source: trashnothing.com

Check photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/QkdmZu6

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bundle of kids’ toys

Vintage My Little Pony toy collection

Set of Duplo blocks (Lego-style blocks for toddlers)

(Lego-style blocks for toddlers) 2 toy cars plus vertical roundabout/track

Condition: Great condition per poster

Location: Wexford, Madison, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Submersible utility pump

Best use: Emptying hot tubs or other small water-removal jobs

Condition: Like new

Location: Wexford, Madison, WI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Madison tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head to the pickup spot soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.