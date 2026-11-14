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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Madison Right Now
Madison neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ gear to garden supplies and tools. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.
Toddler Nap Mat (Near East/Union & Marquette)
Item: Red and blue toddler nap mat with built-in pillow
Condition: Like new, machine washable, rolls up for easy travel
Good for: Daycare, preschool, 4K, naps on the go
Location: Near East Side (Union & Marquette area), Madison, WI
Source: trashnothing.com
Check photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MbKM6ca
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE Lawn Fertilizer Bags - Slow Release and Starter
Item: Lawn fertilizer bags – EverGreen Natural Slow Release Nitrogen Fertilizer and Estate Premium Lawn Starter
Condition: Not stated; bags are free for pickup
Good for: Lawns and gardens, especially if you’re planning to improve your yard
Location: Elvehjem, Madison, WI
Source: nextdoor.com
Poster asks you to message if interested.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE RED CANNA LILY BULBS
Item: Red Canna lily bulbs ready to plant next summer
Details: Produce large red blossoms, grow to about 8 feet tall
Pickup setup: Bulbs are in a cardboard box at the end of the driveway – self-serve, help yourself
Location: 10 Jubilee Circle (off Dominion Dr), Grandview Commons, Madison, WI
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE Set of 4 Used Tires with Hubcaps
Item: Set of 4 used tires with hubcaps
Condition: Unknown – poster says they are not sure of the condition
Good for: Possible use on a vehicle, project tires, or other DIY uses (check condition yourself)
Location: Elvehjem, Madison, WI
Source: nextdoor.com
Poster asks you to message if interested.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Cordless Electric Lawn Mower (non-working)
Item: Black+Decker 40V cordless lawn mower
Condition: Non-working – won’t turn on even with fully charged batteries; might be a simple fix (like a fuse) or a bigger issue
Good for: Someone handy with repairs, or for parts
Location: Bay Creek, Madison, WI
Source: nextdoor.com
Girls’ Size 1 Winter Boots (Near East/Union & Marquette)
Item: Girls’ size 1 winter sneaker boots (Swisstech brand), pinkish with fake fur lining
Condition: Well-used – “have seen better days,” but still good as an extra pair for home or school
Features: Waterproof, fur-lined for warmth
Location: Near East Side (Union & Marquette area), Madison, WI
Source: trashnothing.com
Check photos here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/QkdmZu6
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage My Little Pony Toy Collection, Duplo Blocks, 2 Toy Cars + Track
Item: Bundle of kids’ toys
- Vintage My Little Pony toy collection
- Set of Duplo blocks (Lego-style blocks for toddlers)
- 2 toy cars plus vertical roundabout/track
Condition: Great condition per poster
Location: Wexford, Madison, WI
Source: nextdoor.com
Submersible Utility Pump
Item: Submersible utility pump
Best use: Emptying hot tubs or other small water-removal jobs
Condition: Like new
Location: Wexford, Madison, WI
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Madison tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head to the pickup spot soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.