Madison’s building and grounds jobs are steady right now, with solid pay and benefits if you like hands-on work. Here are several local roles where you can stay active, work with a team, and keep spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Monona, WI (Madison area)

(Madison area) Salary: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums

+ performance incentives and shift premiums Type: Full-time, overnight shifts

Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Project Home, Inc. (non-profit)

(non-profit) Location: Madison, WI

Salary: $26.00 – $28.00/hour

Type: Part-time (32 hours/week), in-person

Hands-on role caring for two apartment properties, including one serving residents living with HIV/AIDS. Good fit if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience and want solid pay, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and other benefits while doing mission-driven work.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District

Location: Henderson Elementary, Madison, WI

Salary: $32.20/hour (26–27 salary schedule)

(26–27 salary schedule) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:10 am – 3:10 pm

Lead custodial work at an elementary school: cleaning, basic maintenance, grounds care, and guiding other custodial staff. Great if you like steady daytime hours, school-year structure, and being part of a large public school system with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Oak Park Place

Location: Madison, WI

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Not listed (competitive pay noted) Type: Full-time

Clean resident rooms and common areas in a senior living community, keeping spaces safe and up to health standards. Offers health, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, PTO (up to 80 hours in year one), 401(k) eligibility after 6 months, and flexible schedules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance and custodial jobs in Madison tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.