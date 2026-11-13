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🔧 Madison, WI Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Madison’s building and grounds jobs are steady right now, with solid pay and benefits if you like hands-on work. Here are several local roles where you can stay active, work with a team, and keep spaces clean and safe.
Janitorial Associate (Overnight) – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Monona, WI (Madison area)
- Salary: $16 – $29/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums
- Type: Full-time, overnight shifts
Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms so shoppers have a great first and last impression. Comes with strong benefits: health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Maintenance Technician (32 hrs/week) – Project Home
- Employer: Project Home, Inc. (non-profit)
- Location: Madison, WI
- Salary: $26.00 – $28.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (32 hours/week), in-person
Hands-on role caring for two apartment properties, including one serving residents living with HIV/AIDS. Good fit if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience and want solid pay, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and other benefits while doing mission-driven work.
Building Custodian I – Henderson Elementary (26–27 School Year)
- Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District
- Location: Henderson Elementary, Madison, WI
- Salary: $32.20/hour (26–27 salary schedule)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:10 am – 3:10 pm
Lead custodial work at an elementary school: cleaning, basic maintenance, grounds care, and guiding other custodial staff. Great if you like steady daytime hours, school-year structure, and being part of a large public school system with a strong benefits package.
Housekeeper – Oak Park Place
- Employer: Oak Park Place
- Location: Madison, WI
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)
- Type: Full-time
Clean resident rooms and common areas in a senior living community, keeping spaces safe and up to health standards. Offers health, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, PTO (up to 80 hours in year one), 401(k) eligibility after 6 months, and flexible schedules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance and custodial jobs in Madison tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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