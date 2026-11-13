Madison’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Storm Guard Roofing

Storm Guard Roofing Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time (Day shift, Monday–Friday)

(Day shift, Monday–Friday) Salary: $70,000–$85,000 base , $90,000–$100,000+ total target pay

, Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, paid time off, bonus, company car, fuel reimbursement, training & development

This role leads a team of project managers and oversees multiple roofing/exterior jobs to keep them on time, on budget, and high quality. Good fit if you have 7+ years in roofing/exteriors/construction and enjoy coaching crews and owning customer satisfaction.

Employer: Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc.

Location: Madison, WI (travel to assigned stores)

(travel to assigned stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This job focuses on commercial plumbing in grocery/retail settings: cleaning drains, valve repairs, water heater work, and preventive maintenance in stores. You’ll need general plumbing experience, a valid driver’s license, comfort with PC tools, and the ability to work varied shifts (nights/weekends/holidays) and some overtime.

Employer: Siding Unlimited LLC

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, HRA contributions, paid time off, paid holidays, training and growth opportunities, referral bonuses

Hands-on role installing siding, windows, and doors with a focus on clean, detailed work and customer service. Best for someone with 2+ years carpentry/construction, strong tool skills, and comfort working outdoors, at heights, and lifting up to 75 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.