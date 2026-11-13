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💰 Free help checking your Medicare Part D costs for 2027
9 days ago
💰 Free help reviewing your Medicare drug plan
On Monday, November 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM, there are Medicare Part D Office Hours to help you review your prescription drug coverage.
Each year, Medicare Part D plans can change:
- Which medications they cover
- Premiums, deductibles, and co-pays
So even if your medications stay the same, what you pay in 2027 could change.
Medicare beneficiaries in Madison & Monona can get free, unbiased help comparing plans from NewBridge Madison case managers.
To schedule your appointment, call NewBridge at 608-512-0000 and ask for the Case Manager on Intake.
More Info: Calendar • Medicare Part D Office Hours
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