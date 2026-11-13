💰 Free help reviewing your Medicare drug plan

On Monday, November 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM, there are Medicare Part D Office Hours to help you review your prescription drug coverage.

Each year, Medicare Part D plans can change:

Which medications they cover

Premiums, deductibles, and co-pays

So even if your medications stay the same, what you pay in 2027 could change.

Medicare beneficiaries in Madison & Monona can get free, unbiased help comparing plans from NewBridge Madison case managers.

To schedule your appointment, call NewBridge at 608-512-0000 and ask for the Case Manager on Intake.