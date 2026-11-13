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🎓 Madison Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Instructor Roles
Madison’s schools and campus are hiring for the 26–27 school year and beyond. If you love teaching and community, there are several solid options here, from elementary to university level.
Grade 5 Teacher – Emerson Elementary (26–27 SY)
- Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)
- Location: Madison, WI – Emerson Elementary
- Salary: Minimum $53,525/year, 192‑day contract
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE
Teach 5th graders in a diverse, urban elementary school focused on equity and high expectations for every student. Great fit if you’re licensed in Regular Education and want to plan engaging lessons, work closely with families, and be part of a collaborative school team.
Physical Education Teacher – Cherokee Middle (26–27 SY)
- Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)
- Location: Madison, WI – Cherokee Middle School
- Salary: Minimum $53,525/year, 192‑day contract
- Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE
Middle school PE role where you’ll lead engaging physical education for a wide range of learners. Ideal if you hold (or can obtain) Wisconsin licenses in Physical Education and Adaptive PE and/or Health and want to blend fitness, inclusion, and strong student relationships.
AVID Teacher – Memorial High (0.2 FTE, 26–27 SY)
- Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)
- Location: Madison, WI – Memorial High School
- Salary: Minimum $53,525/year at 1.0 FTE (prorated for 0.2 FTE)
- Type: Part-time, 0.2 FTE
Support AVID students as they prepare for college and careers through study skills, organization, and academic coaching. Great side role for a licensed teacher who wants a smaller load while still making a big impact.
Hmong Dance Instructor (LTE) – Lake View & Henderson (26–27 SY)
- Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)
- Location: Madison, WI – Lake View & Henderson Elementary Schools
- Pay: Starting at $25.00/hour
- Type: LTE / part-time, non-exempt
Lead traditional Hmong dance for K–5 students and help plan cultural performances that bring families into the schools. Best for someone with 2+ years teaching Hmong dance who wants to preserve culture and mentor young kids.
Chemistry Teaching Specialist – UW–Madison
- Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison, Department of Chemistry
- Location: Madison, WI
- Salary: Minimum $50,000/year (9‑month, 100%); prorated by % and term
- Type: Academic staff, fixed-term (up to ~50% appointment)
- Deadline: Apply by 11:59 pm on 12/28/2026
Teach lab and/or discussion sections for courses ranging from General Chemistry to Physical Chemistry and advanced labs. Great for chemists with a Bachelor’s in Chemistry or related field and some teaching experience who want university-level classroom time without a full faculty load.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on schedule, duties, and how to apply. You might spot the exact fit in the fine print.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.