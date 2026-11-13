Madison’s schools and campus are hiring for the 26–27 school year and beyond. If you love teaching and community, there are several solid options here, from elementary to university level.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)

Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) Location: Madison, WI – Emerson Elementary

– Emerson Elementary Salary: Minimum $53,525/year , 192‑day contract

, Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE

Teach 5th graders in a diverse, urban elementary school focused on equity and high expectations for every student. Great fit if you’re licensed in Regular Education and want to plan engaging lessons, work closely with families, and be part of a collaborative school team.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)

Location: Madison, WI – Cherokee Middle School

– Cherokee Middle School Salary: Minimum $53,525/year , 192‑day contract

, Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE

Middle school PE role where you’ll lead engaging physical education for a wide range of learners. Ideal if you hold (or can obtain) Wisconsin licenses in Physical Education and Adaptive PE and/or Health and want to blend fitness, inclusion, and strong student relationships.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)

Location: Madison, WI – Memorial High School

– Memorial High School Salary: Minimum $53,525/year at 1.0 FTE (prorated for 0.2 FTE )

(prorated for ) Type: Part-time, 0.2 FTE

Support AVID students as they prepare for college and careers through study skills, organization, and academic coaching. Great side role for a licensed teacher who wants a smaller load while still making a big impact.

Employer: Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD)

Location: Madison, WI – Lake View & Henderson Elementary Schools

– Lake View & Henderson Elementary Schools Pay: Starting at $25.00/hour

Type: LTE / part-time, non-exempt

Lead traditional Hmong dance for K–5 students and help plan cultural performances that bring families into the schools. Best for someone with 2+ years teaching Hmong dance who wants to preserve culture and mentor young kids.

Employer: University of Wisconsin–Madison, Department of Chemistry

Location: Madison, WI

Salary: Minimum $50,000/year (9‑month, 100%); prorated by % and term

Type: Academic staff, fixed-term (up to ~50% appointment)

Deadline: Apply by 11:59 pm on 12/28/2026

Teach lab and/or discussion sections for courses ranging from General Chemistry to Physical Chemistry and advanced labs. Great for chemists with a Bachelor’s in Chemistry or related field and some teaching experience who want university-level classroom time without a full faculty load.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on schedule, duties, and how to apply. You might spot the exact fit in the fine print.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.