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🚚 Madison Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Madison’s logistics scene is busy right now, with openings from big national brands and growing local companies. If you like keeping orders, inventory, and deliveries running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Sales Operations Order Management Specialist II
- Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Location: Madison, WI (office, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the main point of contact for complex customer orders from purchase order through shipment, invoicing, and installation. This role touches sales, logistics, finance, legal, and trade compliance, and works with both domestic and international shipments across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.
Customer Operations Coordinator – Retail
- Employer: Fermented Food Holdings (FFH)
- Location: Madison, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the day-to-day flow of retail customer orders, from EDI and portal entry to coordinating with warehouses, production, and logistics. This role is great if you like data, dashboards, and problem-solving, and want broad exposure to supply chain and operations in the food/CPG space, with solid benefits and growth potential.
Inventory Specialist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Madison, WI, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
Handle store and pharmacy inventory from receiving and counting to pricing, returns, and on-shelf availability. You’ll also help with asset protection, pricing changes, and customer service, and may open/close the store in the absence of management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to even better fits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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