Madison’s finance scene is busy right now, from wealth management to public accounting. If you’re numbers-minded, there are several solid paths here, from early-career to senior leadership.

Employer: CMC Recruiting (privately held WI financial services firm)

CMC Recruiting (privately held WI financial services firm) Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $132,000–$211,000 base + 25% bonus

Step into an established book of high-net-worth clients (no book-building) and focus on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and client relationships. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years in investments and enjoy both technical work and being a trusted advisor.

Employer: MBE CPAs

Location: Madison, WI / Greater Madison offices

Type: Internship / early-career staff role

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on public accounting role doing bookkeeping, payroll, tax prep, and basic audit so you can find your niche. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, CPA support, and flexible hours outside tax season.

Employer: Landmark Credit Union

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support members with investment products, financial plans, and account servicing while working closely with senior advisors. You’ll need FINRA 6 or 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) plus WI Life Insurance, and should enjoy client meetings and ongoing reviews.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; ranges listed for other states (e.g., up to ~$180K in some markets)

Lead complex passthrough tax engagements, manage client relationships, and guide a team of tax pros. Great fit if you have 6+ years of tax/public accounting, a CPA/EA/Attorney license, and want a role that mixes technical work, client contact, and leadership.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; ranges listed for other states (e.g., up to ~$150K in some markets)

Boutique-style practice serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and executives on complex tax and estate matters. You’ll review individual, trust, estate, and gift returns, lead engagements, and mentor staff while deepening your PCS expertise.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; ranges listed for other states (e.g., up to ~$125K in some markets)

Mid-level role for someone with 3+ years of tax experience who wants to own corporate tax and ASC 740 work. You’ll review returns, prepare provision workpapers, spot consulting opportunities, and help guide associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.