Madison’s science scene is busy right now, especially in food chemistry and plant biology. If you’ve got lab skills and like data, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Eurofins

Eurofins Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a brand-new ISO 17025 food chemistry lab doing quality work that supports testing for infant formula, supplements, hemp/CBD, and more. This role focuses on GMP/GLP, internal audits, SOPs, and process improvements, and can even act as backup Quality Manager—great if you like systems, documentation, and cross-site coordination.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar setting to the role above, but at a more advanced level. You’ll handle complex quality tasks like external audits, control charts, method validation report review, and training programs. Good fit if you have 3+ years in lab QA/QC and want to grow in a fast-expanding food testing company.

Employer: UW–Madison College of Letters & Science, Department of Biology

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time (50–100% FTE, fixed-term with possible extension)

Salary: $45,879–$65,608, depending on experience and FTE

Join the Maeda Lab studying aromatic amino acid biosynthesis and nitrogen metabolism in plants like Arabidopsis, tobacco, and sorghum. You’ll run experiments, analyze data, help manage the lab, and gain rigorous research experience—perfect if you’re eyeing grad school or an industry research career.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.