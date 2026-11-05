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Wisconsin

Infant in Wisconsin dies from measles

5 days ago
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An infant in Wisconsin has died from measles in a case tied to the measles outbreak in southwest Wisconsin, according to state health officials. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) now recommends that infants receive the MMR vaccine as early as 6 months old if their family or community is likely to be exposed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by WKOW 27 News

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