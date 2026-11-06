📋 Madison Admin & Clerical Roles with Multiple Openings

Madison’s admin and office scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofits to finance to healthcare. Here are several solid roles where organized, people‑focused folks can really shine.

Employer: Edward Jones

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits noted)

Deadline: Posting expected open for 30 days from 11/2/2026; may close early

Support a local financial advisor with client service, scheduling, account paperwork, and office operations. This is a good fit if you like detail, tech tools, and working fairly independently with strong training and a full benefits package.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity of Dane County

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

High‑impact role supporting the CEO and philanthropy team at a mission‑driven housing nonprofit. You’ll manage calendars, meetings, donor follow‑up, and key communications—great for someone organized, detail‑oriented, and excited about affordable homeownership work.

Employer: PPi

Location: Madison, WI (Remote work location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a claims processing team handling medical/dental/hospital claims while training staff, assigning work, and updating procedures. Ideal if you have claims experience, like mentoring others, and want a remote role with standard office hours and benefits.

Employer: Heartland Dental – ForwardDental East Town

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time (Wed–Fri)

Salary: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Front‑desk role in a dental office handling phones, scheduling, insurance claims, and patient check‑in. No dental experience needed—good for someone friendly, organized, and looking to break into healthcare admin with training and solid benefits.

Employer: Home2 Suites/Tru Madison East

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time (16–32 hours/week, in person)

Salary: From $16.50/hour

Be the first face guests see at this hotel, greeting visitors, answering phones, and handling basic office tasks. Great if you’re customer‑focused, comfortable on a computer, and want flexible part‑time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.