🍽️ Madison Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $15.50+/hr

Madison’s food scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are hiring for both entry-level and experienced roles. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Join the kitchen team at a movie theater with a state-of-the-art kitchen, free movies, flexible or set schedules, and paid training. Great if you like a high-energy, fast-paced line and want to grow your cooking skills.

Employer: Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages + tips (exact rate not listed)

Mix drinks in a professional bar & restaurant environment inside the theater, with free movies, paid uniforms, and a fully paid training program. Good fit if you enjoy guest interaction and a busy bar scene.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25–$17.75/hr plus digital tips

Application deadline: 11/25/2026 (may close earlier)

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep things running smoothly in a fast-casual sandwich shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and career growth for folks with at least some supervisory experience.

Employer: Darden / LongHorn Steakhouse

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Pour drinks, serve from the full menu, and help lead responsible alcohol service in a busy steakhouse. Offers weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving & Christmas, and various discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hr (with up to $1.50/hr in raises in year one)

Cook chicken fingers in a fun, high-energy kitchen with music, weekly pay, and paid training (no experience required). Includes flexible scheduling, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, no-cost therapy, and discounts.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hr (with up to $1.50/hr in raises in year one)

Entry-level role where you’ll work multiple stations (front counter, drive-thru, kitchen, cleaning) on night and weekend shifts. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, paid training, PTO (if eligible), 401(k) with match, and wellness perks.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Starting pay: $15.50/hr (with up to $1.50/hr in raises in year one)

Focus on drive-thru and guest service during dinner and closing shifts—taking orders, assembling meals, and keeping the dining room clean. Same strong benefits and weekly pay, with no experience needed and lots of training.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed) + same-day pay access

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and keeping things organized—no experience needed. Comes with day-1 health insurance eligibility (even part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% food/retail discount.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve residents in a senior living community—setting tables, serving meals, bussing, and helping in the kitchen. Offers quarterly wage increase potential, 401(k) with match, up to $5,000 length-of-service bonus, PTO, and affordable health benefits.

Employer: Dexter’s Pub

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Not specified (on-site)

Not specified (on-site) Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hr

Cook pub favorites while following recipes and food safety standards in a tight, team-focused kitchen. Good match if you already have some line or prep experience and want solid hourly pay.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.