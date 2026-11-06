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🚚 Madison Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Roles from $18/hr to $160K+
Madison’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to big-picture supply chain leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Material Handler
Employer: Hill Electric
Location: Madison, WI (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour, ~40 hours/week
Move, load, and organize materials, help with shipping/receiving, and make local pickups and deliveries using forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off, plus steady weekday hours if you like a routine schedule.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: Daikin Comfort Technologies Distribution, Inc.
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $19.00–$23.62/hour
Handle off-loading, put-away, picking, staging, and inventory while operating forklifts in a fast-paced HVAC warehouse. Benefits start day one, with training and growth paths inside a large global company.
Director, Supply Chain
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Madison, WI (office environment)
Type: Full-time
Estimated Salary Range (MA-based): $164,500–$230,000/year
Lead the global supply chain for the Chemical Analysis Division, owning strategy, SIOP, inventory, and order fulfillment across multiple sites. This is a senior role with a broad impact, plus a bonus plan and comprehensive benefits including PTO, 401(k), ESPP, and national medical/dental/vision options.
Warehouse and Logistics Manager
Employer: Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin
Location: Madison, WI
Type: Full-time
Oversee warehouse, aftermarket, and transportation operations while supporting Goodwill’s mission in the community. You’ll manage a team, optimize routes and inventory, and help drive revenue, safety, and sustainability across the organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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