🚚 Madison Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Roles from $18/hr to $160K+

Madison’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse work to big-picture supply chain leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Hill Electric

Location: Madison, WI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Move, load, and organize materials, help with shipping/receiving, and make local pickups and deliveries using forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off, plus steady weekday hours if you like a routine schedule.

Employer: Daikin Comfort Technologies Distribution, Inc.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.00–$23.62/hour

Handle off-loading, put-away, picking, staging, and inventory while operating forklifts in a fast-paced HVAC warehouse. Benefits start day one, with training and growth paths inside a large global company.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Madison, WI (office environment)

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary Range (MA-based): $164,500–$230,000/year

Lead the global supply chain for the Chemical Analysis Division, owning strategy, SIOP, inventory, and order fulfillment across multiple sites. This is a senior role with a broad impact, plus a bonus plan and comprehensive benefits including PTO, 401(k), ESPP, and national medical/dental/vision options.

Employer: Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Oversee warehouse, aftermarket, and transportation operations while supporting Goodwill’s mission in the community. You’ll manage a team, optimize routes and inventory, and help drive revenue, safety, and sustainability across the organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.