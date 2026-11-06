🧑‍💼 Madison HR Jobs With Multiple Openings From $50K–$300K

Madison’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on generalist work to high-level global leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Connect Search, LLC (for a growing manufacturing organization)

Connect Search, LLC (for a growing manufacturing organization) Location: Madison, WI (Hybrid – 2 days remote/week)

Salary: $90,000–$120,000 base + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-cycle recruiting for both corporate salaried and skilled trades roles across multiple locations. Great fit if you like partnering closely with hiring managers, owning the recruiting process, and having a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, disability, wellness resources).

Employer: Ladders (recruiting for an enterprise technology leader)

Ladders (recruiting for an enterprise technology leader) Location: Madison, WI

Salary: $202,000–$302,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Leads the global Employee Relations function, shifting it from reactive to proactive and data-driven. Ideal if you have deep ER and labor law experience and want to shape strategy, build analytics/reporting, and oversee complex investigations in a multicultural, global environment.

Employer: CFS

Location: Madison, WI

Salary: $50,000–$65,000

Type: Full-time

Hands-on HR role with varied work: onboarding, HRIS data, attendance tracking, and helping move payroll from ADP to UKG. Good match if you want a stable, flexible, business-casual environment and like working with Excel, HR systems, and new tools (including AI).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail, and you can decide if it’s worth a quick application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.