🤝 Madison Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Madison’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with hospitals and nonprofits adding staff. If you like helping people and being out in the community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shorewood Behavioral Health

Shorewood Behavioral Health Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, days (8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), weekend rotation

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient behavioral health role working with patients facing psychiatric, trauma, substance use, and abuse issues. You’ll do psychosocial assessments, lead groups, support families, and manage a caseload. Master’s in Social Work and WI social work license (LMSW, LCSW, LSW, APSW) required; offers competitive pay, annual performance bonus, 401(k) match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based social work role doing patient interviews, care planning with a multi-disciplinary team, and connecting patients and families to community resources. Requires active Clinical Social Work License (LCSW) and a driver’s license; comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, tuition support, and wellness benefits.

Employer: Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council – Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison

Location: Madison / Dane County, WI (hybrid; travel to Milwaukee ~2x/month)

(hybrid; travel to Milwaukee ~2x/month) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $49,000 – $60,000/year, depending on experience

Community-focused role split between investigating housing discrimination and doing outreach and education across Dane County. You’ll coordinate fair housing investigations, work with volunteers, speak at community events, and build partnerships with local groups. BA/BS preferred, strong communication and record-keeping skills needed; Spanish or Hmong is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had. And if you apply, do it soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.