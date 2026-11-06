🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Madison

Madison has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adopting, take a look at these pups waiting nearby.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior male

male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

Blackie is a small senior Chihuahua gentleman looking for a calm, loving home to enjoy his golden years. As an older pup, he’ll likely appreciate soft beds, gentle walks, and a quiet routine with people who adore him.

👉 Meet Blackie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Shepherd mix Age: Young male

male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Dane County Humane Society

Phone: (608) 838-0413 ext.145

Dutch is a handsome, active mix of two smart working breeds. A young dog like Dutch will likely enjoy playtime, training, and plenty of exercise with an engaged family.

👉 Meet Dutch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy), male

(puppy), male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue

Quark is a sweet pit mix puppy who came from MADACC after being found as a stray with an ear injury and signs of malnutrition. He’s making great progress in rescue and showing how loving he can be, especially with the people caring for him.

👉 Meet Quark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Madison, WI and ready to add a dog to your life, please reach out to the shelters listed above, schedule a visit, or share these pups with friends and family. Your share might be the one that helps them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.