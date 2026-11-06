📢 Stay connected with Madison school district news

📢 Stay up to date with Madison schools

The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) has a news page where they share recent stories and updates, including:

How Thoreau Elementary is using social-emotional learning

is using social-emotional learning Anana Elementary students using sock puppets to support dual-language learning

students using sock puppets to support dual-language learning Highlights from recent school groundbreaking celebrations

How Badger Rock Middle School builds a strong, small-school community

builds a strong, small-school community A community event at Centro Hispano celebrating Hispanic culture

celebrating Hispanic culture A Lake View teacher recognized for going above and beyond

teacher recognized for going above and beyond MMSD high schools’ move to standards-based learning

Updates on the school meal program, including fresh and scratch-made options

MMSD invites families and community members to follow them on social media and subscribe to their community newsletter so they don’t miss news, events, and community highlights.