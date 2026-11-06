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Madison
📢 Stay connected with Madison school district news
8 days ago
📢 Stay up to date with Madison schools
The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) has a news page where they share recent stories and updates, including:
- How Thoreau Elementary is using social-emotional learning
- Anana Elementary students using sock puppets to support dual-language learning
- Highlights from recent school groundbreaking celebrations
- How Badger Rock Middle School builds a strong, small-school community
- A community event at Centro Hispano celebrating Hispanic culture
- A Lake View teacher recognized for going above and beyond
- MMSD high schools’ move to standards-based learning
- Updates on the school meal program, including fresh and scratch-made options
MMSD invites families and community members to follow them on social media and subscribe to their community newsletter so they don’t miss news, events, and community highlights.
More Info: MMSD News - Madison Metro School District
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