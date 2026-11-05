Madison College hosts November nursing info sessions

Madison College will hold School of Nursing info sessions in November for anyone interested in careers as a Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, or Associate Degree Nurse. Sessions are at Fort Atkinson Campus on Sat. Nov. 7, 9–10:30 a.m., Truax Campus on Wed. Nov. 11, 5–6:30 p.m. (Room 309), Goodman South Campus on Sat. Nov. 14, 12–1:30 p.m. (Rooms 201–203), and Portage Campus on Wed. Nov. 18, 5–6:30 p.m. Learn about healthcare career paths and ask questions of the Madison College team. Explore programs: madisoncollege.edu/academics/areas-of-study/health-sciences/nursing

This content is adapted from materials provided by Madison College