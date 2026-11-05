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Madison
⚠️ Nov 11: City offices closed, trash pickup delayed
5 days ago
⚠️ City offices closed and trash pickup delayed on Veterans Day
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the City of Madison offices will be closed for Veterans Day. This includes:
- Water office
- Transfer Station
- Senior Center
- Brown Gym
Trash and recycling changes:
- Wednesday pickup moves to Thursday
- Thursday pickup moves to Friday
If your regular trash or recycling day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your carts out one day later that week.
Questions about the trash schedule? Call the Street Department at 812-265-8304.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Closure
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