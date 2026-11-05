Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Madison

⚠️ Nov 11: City offices closed, trash pickup delayed

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHSUI_1GnRuhM300

⚠️ City offices closed and trash pickup delayed on Veterans Day

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the City of Madison offices will be closed for Veterans Day. This includes:

  • Water office
  • Transfer Station
  • Senior Center
  • Brown Gym

Trash and recycling changes:

  • Wednesday pickup moves to Thursday
  • Thursday pickup moves to Friday

If your regular trash or recycling day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your carts out one day later that week.

Questions about the trash schedule? Call the Street Department at 812-265-8304.

More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Closure

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments