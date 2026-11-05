⚠️ Nov 11: City offices closed, trash pickup delayed

⚠️ City offices closed and trash pickup delayed on Veterans Day

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the City of Madison offices will be closed for Veterans Day. This includes:

Water office

Transfer Station

Senior Center

Brown Gym

Trash and recycling changes:

Wednesday pickup moves to Thursday

moves to Thursday pickup moves to Friday

If your regular trash or recycling day is Wednesday or Thursday, put your carts out one day later that week.

Questions about the trash schedule? Call the Street Department at 812-265-8304.