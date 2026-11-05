🚌 Madison, WI Trucking Jobs with Multiple Local & OTR Options

Madison’s trucking scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want to be home daily, run regional, or go full OTR. Here are several solid picks for CDL vets and brand‑new grads.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$85,000 per year (average)

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 7 pm start, work until finished

Night shuttle role moving empty and full trailers between warehouses and yards. Good fit if you like steady night work, DOT‑focused safety, and Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Performance Foodservice

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year (average)

Bonus: $7,500 sign‑on bonus (eligibility rules apply)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2–4 am dispatch, day shift

Local food service delivery with early‑morning starts and home daily. You’ll unload at customer locations, build relationships, and get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average $80,110 per year

Bonus: $5,000 sign‑on bonus (limited time)

Dedicated local CDL‑A job with daily home time, consistent freight for one customer, and onsite management. Comes with PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus safety bonus opportunities.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Madison, WI (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team)

Freight: OTR dry van hauling live entertainment gear

High‑earning OTR gig hauling sets and equipment for shows, tours, and events. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, health insurance program, paid permits/tolls, detention pay, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus; passport required.

Employer: AMBSIMS & Associates Corp

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local Class A role hauling goods around the area with route planning, logs, and safety checks. Good match if you want to stay close to home and already have proven truck‑driving experience and a clean record.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Madison, WI area

Type: Full-time

Pay (after training): $1,600–$1,800 per week

For recent CDL‑A grads: 4–6 weeks paid mentor program OTR, then your own truck. You’ll get real‑world training on trip planning, inspections, and dispatch, plus full benefits after training and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Madison, WI area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,600–$1,800 per week

Entry‑level regional dry van job built for new CDL‑A grads. Expect paid training, weekly home time, 100% no‑touch drop‑and‑hook freight, new trucks, and medical, dental, vision, plus 401(k) with company match.

Employer: BMW Group

Location: Madison, WI

Type: Not listed (entry‑level, on‑site)

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level role moving customer vehicles, keeping the service lot organized, and helping with test drives and car wash runs. Great if you’re 18+ with a good driving record and want a foot in the door at a Best of Madison dealership.

Employer: Ian’s Pizza – Central Commissary Kitchen

Location: 802 Walsh Road, Madison, WI 53714

Type: Part-time (~20–25 hrs/week; can grow to full-time with cross‑training)

Pay: $22/hour

Drive a box truck delivering prepared food between Madison and Milwaukee for Ian’s Pizza. Active job with lifting up to 50 lbs, flexible schedules, health insurance, PTO, retirement with up to 3% match, free shift meals, and a fun, casual team vibe.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.